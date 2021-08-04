Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 5a 5G later this year. While the company has yet to announce it with as much pomp and circumstance as it did the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it confirmed that it would indeed be launching it around the same time as the Pixel 4a in response to a rumor regarding its cancellation.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 5a price and availability

Google has announced that it would be launching the Pixel 5a 5G in the U.S. and Japan. Earlier this year, a Google spokesperson shared, “Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” Since the Pixel 4a was announced last year on August 3, 2020, with a shipping date of August 20, 2020, we can expect the 5a 5G to be announced any day now.

The limited launch appears to be a casualty of the chip shortage that’s plaguing the smartphone market at the moment, though Google’s older Pixel 4a 5G remains available for those who prefer a cheaper Pixel 5G experience.

Pricing-wise, the Pixel 5a 5G is expected to match the Pixel 4a’s $349 price based on positioning, though Google has yet to confirm anything in this regard.

Google Pixel 5a design and display

Speaking of the Pixel 4a 5G, if the renders are accurate, then the Pixel 5a 5G looks stunningly similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s an all-screen display with a hole punch camera at the top left and a squared-off camera bump housing two camera lenses at the rear. This isn’t a bad thing. The 4a 5G was a minimally designed, utilitarian phone, and it felt solid in the hand. You may just get the sense of “seen this before” with this handset.

Google Pixel 5a 5G specs

The Pixel 5a has been light on spec leaks so far, but from what we have heard, it’s also very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. Buyers are to expect a 6.2-inch FHD 60Hz OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. It’s not clear whether Google will be equipping this with a Snapdragon 750G chip or the more powerful 765G. The latter would simply turn it into (more of) a rebadged Pixel 4a 5G, while the former would allow Google to keep 5G and performance that’s close enough to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 while hitting a more pocket-friendly price.

There’s also some speculation that it could boast a Tensor processor similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but that may be more likely for a future Pixel 6a.

Pixel 5a 5G cameras

Another thing the Pixel 5a 5G is said to share with the Pixel 4a 5G is its camera system. This is great news since the Pixel 4a 5G shares the same camera system as the flagship Pixel 5 from last year. From reports, buyers should expect a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 16MP ultrawide camera at the back, with an 8MP camera at the front. Reviewing the Pixel 5, Digital Trends concluded, “It really is a great point-and-shoot, because you’re assured that no matter the environment or conditions, it’ll take a cracking photo. That simplicity and ability are addictive, and it’s fun to go out and take lots of pictures just to see what you can get.”

What about the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro?

If you want something that’s far more capable and unique than the 5a, Google is launching the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at some point this year. The company has already announced them, and they’ll likely cost a lot more than the Pixel 5a 5G. They’ll also offer a lot more, with striking designs, a wide selection of cameras, and a Google Tensor chip that’s built to compete with Apple’s A-Series chips.

