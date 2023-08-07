 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro are discounted right now

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to roll out later this year, but if you can no longer wait for the official announcement, you won’t be disappointed if you go with any of Google’s current-generation smartphones, namely the Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro. They’re more tempting right now if you get any of them from Amazon, as the retailer has slashed their prices for a limited time. Here’s how they stack up with one another to help you decide which of these phone deals to buy, but you need to choose fast because we’re not sure when these bargains will get taken down.

Google Pixel 7a — $444, was $499

Pixel 7a display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7a is the cheapest model in the Google Pixel 7 lineup, featuring a 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen with an up to 90Hz refresh rate, and powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor with 8GB of RAM for smooth operation when launching apps and multitasking between them. At the back are a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, while at the front is a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes pre-loaded with Android 13, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Google Pixel 7 — $449, was $599

Google Pixel 7 rainbow gradient home screen on a blue placemat
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 is the best value phone in our roundup of the best Android phones, because it comes with a winning combination of a great camera setup, a long battery life, and a great software experience. The smartphone features 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back, a 10.8MP selfie camera at the front, and Android 13 pre-loaded with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel 7, also powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, features a gorgeous 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $699, was $899

Two Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line model of the lineup, and it’s obvious because of its 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is quick and efficient with the Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 13, pre-installed in 128GB of storage. The Google Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t hold back with its camera setup, offering a 48MP telephoto camera, a 50MP wide camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back, and a 10.8MP selfie camera at the front.

