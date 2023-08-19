 Skip to main content
Hurry — Google Pixel 7 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper in light
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

While rumors swirl on the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8, Amazon has discounted the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 7 to its lowest-ever price of $449, for savings of $150 on its original price of $599. There’s no information on how long it will stay this cheap though, so if you need a new smartphone right now, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, we’re not sure if the deal will still be available.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is in our roundup of the best smartphones because it offers the best value, with a 6.3-inch display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the Google Tensor G2 chip that combines with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. For cameras, the smartphone packs a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens at the back, and a 10.8MP ultrawide selfie lens at the front. It ships with Android 13, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, out of the box, and its Adaptive Battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and more than 72 hours if you choose to activate the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

You shouldn’t confuse the Google Pixel 7 with the Google Pixel 7a, which downgrades certain features for a more affordable price. In our Google Pixel 7 versus Google Pixel 7a comparison, the Google Pixel 7 is the recommended purchase because it comes with a larger AMOLED display, a faster charging rate, better water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating, and better cameras.

While you may be overwhelmed by all the phone deals online, there are only a few that can top Amazon’s offer for the Google Pixel 7. The 128GB model of the Android-powered smartphone is down to its cheapest-ever price of $449, following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $599. If you can no longer wait for the Google Pixel 8, you can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel 7, especially if you can get it for such an affordable price, but you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible because stock may already be running low.

