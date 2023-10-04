 Skip to main content
Not interested in the Google Pixel 8? Save over $200 on the Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
If you’re not bothered about having the brand new Google Pixel 8, we’ve got the right Google Pixel deals for you. Over at Backmarket, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for just $365 if you don’t mind a refurbished but good-condition model. Alternatively, you can pay a little extra and get an excellent condition one for $399. In both cases, the phone has been through a rigorous testing process, comes with a one-year warranty and there’s a free 30-day return policy if you’re not entirely happy with the phone. Check out all we know about the Google Pixel 7 to see if it’s the one for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is a phone that’s hard to resist. It looks pretty good with a glossy finish on the glass back and a matte gray camera module. A smooth aluminum chassis and glossy Gorilla Glass Victus rear panel can make it a little slippery but it certainly looks good.

On the back are two cameras — a 50MP f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, while there’s also a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. On the front is a 10.8MP selfie camera. In all cases, Google’s suite of software and editing tools means you can get the best out of every snap so it really appeals to photographers.

It looks good on screen too with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 resolution. It’s also HDR10+ certified for better imagery. It proves to be fantastic value for anyone seeking one of the best Android phones right down to features like 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX audio. The only real downside here is fairly average battery life but we’ll let that go as this is still one of the best phones for someone on a budget.

The Google Pixel 7 is a delight to use in many ways and right now, you can buy it from Backmarket for $365 as a refurbished model. It’s in good condition and comes with a one-year warranty so there’s nothing to lose in buying a refurbished model. Check it out now.

