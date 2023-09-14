 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro just got unprecedented price cuts

In what could be called impeccable timing, going head to head with Apple’s newest iPhone 15 announcements, the latest Google Pixel smartphones are available at a huge discount. Worthy of a spot on the best phone deals, Best Buy has discounted several of the Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro. We’re talking unprecedented deals and the lowest of the low prices that we’ve seen thus far. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (unlocked) is just $649, for example, which is a discount of $250, down from the normal price of $899. The Google Pixel 7 128GB (unlocked) is just $449, or $150 off, normally $599. Seriously, these are deals worth shopping for if you’ve been waiting for the Pixel lineup to drop to a more reasonable price. Don’t miss out because they won’t be available for long if they don’t sell out first.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 smartphone

Featuring Google’s Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 series smartphones are fast, reliable, and intelligent, everything you’d want your daily phone to be. Above all, they have some of the best cameras on the market with support for low-light shots and fixes for blurry photos — plus a tool to remove background distractions on the fly.  Battery life is rated for a full day’s worth of use, up to 72 hours in battery-saving mode, and they charge super fast. That’s good when you need some extra power in a pinch but can’t spend long near an outlet or charger.

Powered by the latest version of Android, with Live Translate — to translate speech in real-time — ambient noise reduction for calls, and lots of little software improvements, the Pixel is one of the best Android experiences you’ll get, with little to no tinkering needed out of the box. In Digital Trends’ Google Pixel 7 review, Google Pixel 7a review, and Google Pixel 7 Pro review, it’s abundantly clear: their superb cameras, long battery life, eye-catching designs, vibrant screens, and fantastic prices — even at full cost — are all features to be excited about.

Here are all of the Google Pixel 7 smartphone deals available at Best Buy right now:

Google Pixel 7a deals

  • Google Pixel 7a 5G 128GB Unlocked —

Google Pixel 7 deals

  • Google Pixel 7 128GB Unlocked —
  • Google Pixel 7 256GB Unlocked —
  • Google Pixel 7 512GB Unlocked —

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

  • Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB Unlocked —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB Unlocked —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB Unlocked —

It’s worth noting once again that these are some of the best prices we’ve seen yet on the Google Pixel 7 smartphone models, let alone unlocked versions that you can use with virtually any carrier. We recommend heading to Best Buy as soon as possible if you’re at all interested.

