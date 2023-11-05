 Skip to main content
Need a new phone? Google Pixel 7a is $175 off in early Black Friday deal

Pixel 7a lying on leaves.
Google entered the mobile market a bit later than many other brands like Apple and Samsung, but it’s doing quite well, especially with its mid-range and flagship phones. While the latest Google Pixel 8 lineup has already come out, the previous generation is still good, and if you want a budget mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 7a is a great option. Even better, while it usually goes for $499, Amazon has discounted it to just $375, saving you a tidy $175.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a has a lot of great things going for it and a couple of smaller downsides. For starters, it has a great 6.1-inch OLED screen that runs a 1080 x 2400 resolution, so you get some great color reproduction and image quality; plus, it runs at 90Hz, giving you a smoother overall experience. Under the screen is a Tensor G2 chip, one generation behind the newest G3, but the same one you’ll find on the Pixel 7 Pro, so you still get some excellent overall performance. That said, it does tend to get a little hot with extended use, so that’s certainly something to keep in mind.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 7a has surprisingly good ones, with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide sensor, although the sensors aren’t as big as the ones on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, so nighttime pictures aren’t going to be the same quality. As for battery life, that’s the biggest weak spot of the Pixel 7a; with a 4,385mAh battery, it’s going to last you a day or so with heavy use, at best, so expect to charge the phone at least once or twice a day. On the bright side, it does have 7.5W wireless charging, so if you have a wireless charger and get into the practice of setting your phone on it regularly, you should be fine.

While the Google Pixel 7a might be a hard sell at its full price, the discount price of $375 from Amazon makes this a much more attractive mid-range phone to grab. On the other hand, if you’re still not convinced, it’s worth taking a look at some of these other great phone deals as well.

