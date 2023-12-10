 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 8 is still at its Black Friday price of $549

Albert Bassili
By
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a great Android phone, then going for the Google Pixel is an excellent idea since Google is the one who made Android in the first place. And, if you want the latest in the Pixel lineup, then you’re going to want to grab the Google Pixel 8, which isn’t as powerful as the Pro but is also a better upgrade to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 also isn’t having some of the issues as the Pixel 8 Pro is right now, so it’s an overall better pick, especially with this discount from Best Buy that will bring it down to $549 from $699, although there’s also some trade-in value you can get as well.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 is an excellent all-around phone, both if you take it on its own and if you consider it as an upgrade to the Google Pixel 7. It has a gorgeous 6.2-inch display that runs a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, but more importantly, it’s an OLED panel, so it has excellent image reproduction. It also has a 2,000-nit peak brightness and can run with a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, which will not only give you a better day-to-day experience but is also great for gaming.

When it comes to performance, the Google Pixel 8 comes with the new Tensor G3 chip, which has a lot more performance power, and it doesn’t get as hot as the previous Tensor G2 chip, which was a considerable problem if you gamed a lot or used your phone heavily. Luckily, the battery life is pretty good, easily lasting you two days with moderate-to-heavy usage, although if you spend a good eight to nine hours a day using your phone heavily, you’ll likely have to recharge it before the day is out. Also, one nice feature that’s a big upgrade on the Pixel 8 is the new AI picture capture and editing software, which allows for some interesting and fun things you can do.

All in all, the Google Pixel 8 is an excellent choice if you want a mid-to-high-end Android phone, and if you’re in the Google ecosystem, even better. You can pick it up from Best Buy for just $549 rather than $699, or you could check out some of these other great phone deals as well.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
