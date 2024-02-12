Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offered the unlocked Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage capacity for only $550 instead of its sticker price of $700 in last Black Friday’s phone deals, but in case you missed it, you’ve got an even better chance right now. Amazon’s Woot is offering the same smartphone for only $540, for savings of $160 and $10 cheaper than its price for the shopping holiday. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though — there’s still a few days left in the bargain, but we’re not sure if stocks will last that long.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 is featured in our roundup of the best Android phones as the one with the best value, so it’s an even better purchase for a discounted price. It’s equipped with a 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display that’s super sharp and vividly colorful, and with the Google Tensor G3 chip, it’s extremely fast and smooth even when you’re multitasking between apps. The processor also provides powerful protection to keep your information safe, alongside the Titan M2 security chip and VPN by Google One.

In our Google Pixel 8 versus Samsung Galaxy S24 comparison, which pits two base model flagship Android smartphones against one another, the Google Pixel 8 comes away with several victories. These include a more rounded profile for those who prefer this design, an unadulterated Android 14 experience with the fastest updates and regular feature additions, effortless taking of pictures headlined by its 50MP main camera and AI editing features, a bigger 4,575 mAh battery with faster charging, and lower price.

Whenever there are Pixel deals, you can be sure that there’s going to be a lot of interest in discounts for the Google Pixel 8. We don’t expect it to be any different for this $160 discount from Amazon’s Woot for the smartphone’s 128GB model, especially since it’s unlocked. The savings of $160 that you can get on the Google Pixel 8’s original price of $700 is even larger than what you could have gotten during the last Black Friday, so don’t wait for the sale’s last minute before completing the transaction because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low.

