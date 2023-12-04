 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are still at their Black Friday prices

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Photos app running on a Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Best Buy has some fantastic phone deals with both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro still at their Black Friday prices. That means you can buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 thereby saving $150 off the regular price of $699. Alternatively, you can buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off so it costs $799. If you’re interested in either, take a look below at what we have to say about them before you commit to making a purchase.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 offers great value for money. It has an attractive 6.2-inch OLED “Actua Display” with 2400 x 1080 resolution, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. Performance is speedy with Android 14 working great on this phone. It also has a strong set of cameras with a main 50MP lens along with a wide-angle camera with 12MP lens and a 125.8-degree field of view. There’s also a 10.5MP selfie camera with fixed focus. One of the best Android phones for value, you’ll love its other features too. The Google Tensor G3 processor is speedy while there are useful software options like the Magic Eraser tool you’ve probably already heard about which is changing up photos for the better. It also has an adaptive battery so it’s possible to run for up to 72 hours between charges depending on what you’re doing with it.

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

Someone holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro, showing its lock screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is something special which is why we consider it to be one of the best phones right now. It has a larger display than the non-Pro variant with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution. Its variable refresh rate is capable of adjusting automatically from 1Hz up to 120Hz so it draws less energy for its always-on display proving useful for battery life. It’s also brighter with peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits. The cameras include a main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens. There’s a main 50MP camera with f/1.68 aperture and 2x optical zoom while the 48MP ultrawide lens has a f/1.95 aperture and the 48MP telephoto lens has a f/2.8 aperture and up to 5x optical zoom. Performance is better too with the Tensor G3 powering things well for anything you could possibly want to do. It’s a seriously affordable premium phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 10.2-inch iPad prices slashed for Black Friday
The back of the iPad Air 5.

There's no better time to buy a new iPad than during Black Friday deals, as the discounts are the largest we'll see this year. Whether you're buying one for yourself or for a loved one, different models Apple's tablet are on sale for much cheaper than usual from Amazon, and we've rounded up our favorite picks below. However, since iPad Black Friday deals almost always sell out quickly, we highly recommend that you make your decision on what to get as soon as possible.
Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) -- $230, was $329

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, also known as the iPad 10.2 because of the size of its Retina display, remains on our list of the best iPads despite its 2021 release date as it's our top option on a budget. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is still pretty fast by today's standards, especially since you can update it to iPadOS 17, which is the latest version of Apple's operating system for its tablets.

Read more
Google Pixel Fold just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
The Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.

The Google Pixel Fold, which was just released in June, already have a discount in this year's Black Friday phone deals. Best Buy has slashed the price of the unlocked, 256GB version of the foldable smartphone to $1,399, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,799. That's a tremendous bargain for a flagship device -- and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same way, so lock in your purchase now if you don't want to risk disappointment as there's a very real chance all stock is gone when you inevitably decide to circle back later.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold
Amid the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, we tagged the Google Pixel Fold in our roundup of the best folding phones because it's a powerful device that offers a clean stock Android 13 experience. It features solid build quality, a 7.6-inch inner OLED display, and a 5.8-inch OLED cover display that's wider than the cover screens of some of its peers, with both displays having a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it has an impressive lineup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, a 9.5MP selfie camera on the cover display, and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display.

Read more
I love my Apple Watch Series 9 and it’s $70 off for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.

If you love to keep track of your best runs, the steps you take, and all the other stats related to your health, you need one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals aka being able to save $70 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. Being able to save so much on something that was only released in the last few months is everything we love to see about Black Friday deals. If you already know this is the one for you, hit the buy button, otherwise keep reading while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
Topping our list of the best smartwatches for iPhone owners, there's a lot to love about the Apple Watch Series 9. It's the perfect example of how far smartwatches have come. Once, they were cool gadgets but ultimately only really tempting to those who can't resist the latest piece of tech. Now genuinely useful additions to everyone's lives, they're a great accessory to put on your wrist.

Read more