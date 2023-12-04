Best Buy has some fantastic phone deals with both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro still at their Black Friday prices. That means you can buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 thereby saving $150 off the regular price of $699. Alternatively, you can buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off so it costs $799. If you’re interested in either, take a look below at what we have to say about them before you commit to making a purchase.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 offers great value for money. It has an attractive 6.2-inch OLED “Actua Display” with 2400 x 1080 resolution, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. Performance is speedy with Android 14 working great on this phone. It also has a strong set of cameras with a main 50MP lens along with a wide-angle camera with 12MP lens and a 125.8-degree field of view. There’s also a 10.5MP selfie camera with fixed focus. One of the best Android phones for value, you’ll love its other features too. The Google Tensor G3 processor is speedy while there are useful software options like the Magic Eraser tool you’ve probably already heard about which is changing up photos for the better. It also has an adaptive battery so it’s possible to run for up to 72 hours between charges depending on what you’re doing with it.

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is something special which is why we consider it to be one of the best phones right now. It has a larger display than the non-Pro variant with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution. Its variable refresh rate is capable of adjusting automatically from 1Hz up to 120Hz so it draws less energy for its always-on display proving useful for battery life. It’s also brighter with peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits. The cameras include a main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens. There’s a main 50MP camera with f/1.68 aperture and 2x optical zoom while the 48MP ultrawide lens has a f/1.95 aperture and the 48MP telephoto lens has a f/2.8 aperture and up to 5x optical zoom. Performance is better too with the Tensor G3 powering things well for anything you could possibly want to do. It’s a seriously affordable premium phone.

