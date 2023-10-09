 Skip to main content
Order a Google Pixel 8 Pro now and get a free Pixel Watch 2

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your Android smartphone, there may be no better choice among the available phone deals right now than the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Preorders have started for Google’s latest flagship smartphone, and if you go to Amazon for the 128GB model at $999, the 256GB model at $1,059, or the 512GB model at $1,179, you’ll receive the also newly-announced Google Pixel Watch 2, valued at $350, absolutely free. The offer will remain online until Oct. 16, which is beyond the Google Pixel 8 Pro’s launch on Oct. 12, but it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can, while supplies last.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, which promises even faster performance while enabling Google AI, and it features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with an intelligent refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone also features a 50MP main camera with 2x optical quality, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, and a 48MP ultrawide camera at the back, plus a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera at the front. The Google Pixel 8 Pro’s adaptive battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 72 hours when you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Meanwhile, in our comparison of the Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch, the Google Pixel Watch 2 may look the same as its successor, but its important updates are under the hood. These include improved activity and sleep tracking through additional sensors, better battery life at up to 24 hours, a faster processor with the Qualcomm SW5100, and a boost in internal storage to 32GB from 8GB.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is an exciting new smartphone that’s packed with top-of-the-line features, and making it an even more tempting purchase is the chance to get the Google Pixel Watch 2, which costs $350, for free. It’s available on Amazon, where you can buy the 128GB model for $999, the 256GB model for $1,059, or the 512GB model for $1,179. There’s still some time left before the offer expires, but it will be a wise idea to secure your free Google Pixel Watch 2 with your Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder as soon as possible.

 

