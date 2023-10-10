 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel Tablet just got a big price cut for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Tablet, which was just launched a few months ago, is already part of Amazon’s new batch of Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Originally priced at $599, the 256GB model of the device is currently available for just $509, for savings of $90. We’re not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event though, or if stocks will still be available by then, so if you’re interested in the Google Pixel Tablet, there’s no time for hesitation — complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is fast and smooth as it’s powered by 8GB of RAM and the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and it also features Google AI, which will keep making improvements to the tablet’s performance depending on your usage. Its 11-inch touchscreen offers 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it ships with Android 13 pre-installed with the promise of three years of operating system updates.

What sets the Google Pixel Tablet apart from other Android tablets, however, is its ability to function as a smart display when it’s attached to its dock. In addition to working as a speaker, the dock enables Hub Mode for functions such as displaying pictures, accessing your other smart home devices, and getting hands-free help from Google Assistant. Apps that you download from the Google Play Store will be optimized for the larger screen of the Google Pixel Tablet, and with Google TV pre-loaded, you can watch your favorite shows from all of the popular streaming services.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for interesting tablet deals in Amazon’s October Prime Day, this may be what you’re looking for — the 256GB model of the Google Pixel Tablet for only $509, following a $90 discount on its sticker price of $599. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain, which means you’re risking missing out with every minute that you hold yourself back from pushing forward with the transaction. Add the Google Pixel Tablet to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Order a Google Pixel 8 Pro now and get a free Pixel Watch 2
Someone holding a white Google Pixel 8 Pro to take a group selfie.

If you've been planning to upgrade your Android smartphone, there may be no better choice among the available phone deals right now than the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Preorders have started for Google's latest flagship smartphone, and if you go to Amazon for the 128GB model at $999, the 256GB model at $1,059, or the 512GB model at $1,179, you'll receive the also newly-announced Google Pixel Watch 2, valued at $350, absolutely free. The offer will remain online until Oct. 16, which is beyond the Google Pixel 8 Pro's launch on Oct. 12, but it's highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can, while supplies last.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, which promises even faster performance while enabling Google AI, and it features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with an intelligent refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone also features a 50MP main camera with 2x optical quality, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, and a 48MP ultrawide camera at the back, plus a 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera at the front. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's adaptive battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 72 hours when you activate Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Read more
The best October Prime Day iPhone deals happening now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day iPhone Deals

If you're looking to buy an iPhone without spending an arm and a leg, the upcoming Prime Day in October sale tomorrow is going to be the perfect opportunity. While Apple doesn't always have the best phone deals on Amazon, we're starting to see some great offers as we get close to the official start of Prime Day. In fact, you can take advantage of Amazon's Big Deal Days 2023 Sale on iPhones without having to wait for Prime Day itself, as the deals coming out are well-priced and quite competitive.

Of course, you don't necessarily have to hope for Amazon to have a great sale, as we're already seeing some great Prime Day deals across several retailers. In fact, Walmart is having its own October Rollbacks event, which is essentially just a Walmart Prime Day sale to rival Amazon's, which is good because it means better iPhone deals for you! And, even better, we've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and collected some of our favorite deals below, so be sure to check those out and come back regularly as we find more.
Today's best Prime Day iPhone deals
iPhone 15 -- free

Read more
This early Prime Day deal gets you an iPhone 15 for free
The Home Screen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Four different iPhone 15 models, one way to get your choice free. That's the critical feature of this early Prime Day deal, brought to you by Boost Mobile. And Boost Mobile, the host of this deal, is technically the catch. You have to sign up for Boost Mobile (and pay for the phone line on it) to get the phones for free. And, considering that Boost Mobile is one of our favorite prepaid phone plans, that's not much of a catch at all.

The following phones are included in this deal:

Read more