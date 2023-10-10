Google Pixel Tablet just got a big price cut for Prime Day

The Google Pixel Tablet, which was just launched a few months ago, is already part of Amazon’s new batch of Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Originally priced at $599, the 256GB model of the device is currently available for just $509, for savings of $90. We’re not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event though, or if stocks will still be available by then, so if you’re interested in the Google Pixel Tablet, there’s no time for hesitation — complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is fast and smooth as it’s powered by 8GB of RAM and the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and it also features Google AI, which will keep making improvements to the tablet’s performance depending on your usage. Its 11-inch touchscreen offers 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it ships with Android 13 pre-installed with the promise of three years of operating system updates.

What sets the Google Pixel Tablet apart from other Android tablets, however, is its ability to function as a smart display when it’s attached to its dock. In addition to working as a speaker, the dock enables Hub Mode for functions such as displaying pictures, accessing your other smart home devices, and getting hands-free help from Google Assistant. Apps that you download from the Google Play Store will be optimized for the larger screen of the Google Pixel Tablet, and with Google TV pre-loaded, you can watch your favorite shows from all of the popular streaming services.

If you’re on the hunt for interesting tablet deals in Amazon’s October Prime Day, this may be what you’re looking for — the 256GB model of the Google Pixel Tablet for only $509, following a $90 discount on its sticker price of $599. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain, which means you’re risking missing out with every minute that you hold yourself back from pushing forward with the transaction. Add the Google Pixel Tablet to your cart and check out immediately.

