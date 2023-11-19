 Skip to main content
Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet

Albert Bassili
By
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While Apple’s iPads are reigning supreme when somebody thinks about grabbing a tablet, there are many other great options out there if you don’t want to be in the Apple ecosystem. For example, if you’d like something in the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Tablet is an option, and there are even some great Black Friday deals on it. This one from Best Buy has the Pixel Tablet and the charging speaker dock for just $400, rather than the regular $500 you’d have to pay. Plus, you can get up to $325 worth of trade-in value to help bring that down even further.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock

Google’s Pixel Tablet sits in a hard place, not being the first official Pixel tablet but also trying a bunch of new things, making this a sort of first general Google tablet, even though it isn’t, which means that there are both good and bad things. While the display is a good-sized 11 inches, runs an excellent 2560 x 1600 resolution, and can hit an impressive 500 nits of brightness,  it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t as noticeable on a smaller screen like a phone but is much more noticeable on a tablet of this size, making a lot of apps and browsing feel a bit sloppy.

Another issue is the speakers, and more specifically, the fact that they are placed around where you’d end up putting your hands to hold it, which ends up muting the sound a little bit. You could hold it upside down so you aren’t covering them, but that’s only half a solution. Luckily, you do get the charging dock, which has a much better speaker overall, so it’s not as bad if you’re sitting down somewhere to watch it and have the dock with you. Luckily, the Pixel Tablet does have good performance since it comes with the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, which is the same chip used in the Pixel 7 lineup.

Don't Miss:

The Pixel Tablet certainly has some issues, but as a tablet in the Google ecosystem, it’s not too bad, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $400. Even so, there are a few other great Best Buy Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as this one on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is very similar to the Tab S9 FE Plus version. It’s only slightly smaller at 10.9-inches, but it’s a better overall tablet and is going for the .

