If you’ve had your eyes on the Google Pixel Watch but you missed the chance to buy the wearable device when it fell to its lowest price this year of $256 from $350, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are here to give you another opportunity. The smartwatch is currently even more affordable at just $250 following a $100 discount, but if you want to get it for this cheap, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible. The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches, so expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch features a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that challenges the displays of the best smartwatches, and it’s protected from scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass. The wearable device is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor, it can take an electrocardiogram and monitor your sleep, and you can have it track your workouts across more than 40 exercises. These features are supported by Fitbit technology, and every purchase of the Google Pixel Watch comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for deeper insights into your health.

In our comparison of the Google Pixel Watch versus Apple Watch Series 8, the advantages of Google’s wearable device include its minimal and clean design, plus a battery that’s promised to last around 24 hours. The Google Pixel Watch also comes with Google Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, which is a user-friendly operating system that Android fans shouldn’t take long to get used to. The smartwatch also offers water resistance for depths of up to 50 meters, so you won’t have to take it off when you take a quick swim.

We expect Amazon’s $100 discount for the Google Pixel Watch to turn out to be one of the top Prime Day smartwatch deals, as you’ll be able to get the wearable device for an affordable price of $250 instead of $350. This beats the smartwatch’s previously cheapest price this year of $256, and we’re not sure if it will go even lower any time soon. If you’re interested in the Google Pixel Watch, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still available, as it may be gone sooner than you think.

