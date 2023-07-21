 Skip to main content
My Best Buy Plus subscribers can save $70 on the Google Pixel Watch

Briley Kenney
By
The Google Pixel Watch's Big Time watch face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

While the My Best Buy program has gone through an overhaul recently — My Best Buy Rewards, for example, are exclusively available to Best Buy credit card holders — it’s an excellent way to get great discounts and members-only pricing. The higher-tiered plan, My Best Buy Total, also comes with tech support, protection plans, and discounts on repairs.

But the reason we’re bringing up My Best Buy Plus is that members can get the Google Pixel Watch 41mm smartwatch for $280 today in an exclusive deal, saving $70. Even if you’re not a member and you spring for the plan today to get that deal, at $50 per year for Plus you’re still saving $20. Plus, the watch comes with 100GB of Google One cloud storage, for three months, and YouTube Premium access, as well.

What is My Best Buy Plus?

Best Buy logo on a building.

My Best Buy Plus, and My Best Buy Total the higher-tier, are available to those who regularly shop at Best Buy, both online and in-store. They offer exclusive membership perks to those who are subscribed.

With My Best Buy Plus, for example, members benefit from free two-day shipping options, exclusive member prices, and exclusive access to sales, events, and products before anyone else. You can also take advantage of an extended 60-day return window for eligible products, all for $50 per year.

The My Best Buy Total tier, at $180 per year, also includes tech support and added guidance. You get 24/7 tech support from Geek Squad included, plus VIP member support, protection plans — like AppleCare+ — and finally, discounts on repairs when your electronics or appliances are on the fritz.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch with its charging puck.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch, outfitted with Google’s Wear OS, is a stylish smartwatch with a fitness and health focus — powered by Fitbit technology. You can track your heart rate, see how well you slept, and even measure your heart rhythm with the built-in ECG meter. But like any smartwatch, this one also benefits from things like Google Wallet built-in, for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions via Google Maps, and notifications from a connected device or your calendar. In our Google Pixel Watch review, Andy Boxall praised it for its comfortability and the comprehensive health-tracking support from the Fitbit app.

Everything is delivered right on your wrist, so you never have to take your phone out of your pocket or bag. Just a glance and you’re back to doing what you need to be, or you can snatch up your phone and respond if there’s an important message. Plus, the Pixel Watch syncs perfectly with Pixel phones, earbuds, and other gear. Fast Pair makes it easy to connect, wirelessly, and you can even control Nest smart home devices from the watch.

The watch is protected from Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen, so it’s scratch-resistant and won’t shatter easily, meanwhile it’s water-resistant up to 5 ATM or 50 meters so you can go swimming or jump in the ocean if you want, and leave the watch on.

With the current Best Buy deal, for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, you can get the Google Pixel Watch 41mm for $70 off today, at $280 instead of $350 like normal. That’s a fantastic discount on this watch that we don’t see go on sale very often.

