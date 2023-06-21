 Skip to main content
How much will Kindles be on Prime Day 2023? Our predictions

Jennifer Allen
Someone holding the Amazon Kindle Scribe with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out Kindle deals in recent times and keep being tempted, you might not know what to do now that Prime Day 2023 is coming up in just a few weeks. Happening July 11 and running through July 12, Amazon tends to heavily discount its own products during such sales periods, so what do you do?

Fortunately, we’re on hand to help you figure out your next move. We’ve looked back through the peaks and lows of the price of all the main Kindle models on Amazon. From there, we’ve collated a table below that shows each model’s full price, current price, price on Prime Day 2022, and price on Black Friday 2022. Then, there’s a prediction for what we think the price for Prime Day 2023 is likely to be. For any Kindle models that weren’t released or lacked reported data, we’ve stuck a NA next to it so you know what to expect.

MSRP Today’s Price Prime Day 2022 Black Friday 2022 Best Price 2023 Prime Day 2023 (Prediction)
Kindle Paperwhite Kids $160 $160 $160 $90 $70 – $120
Kindle (2022) $100 NA $100 $75 $50 – $100
Kindle Paperwhite $140 $140 $95 $100 $80 – $110
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $599 $190 $130 $140 $110 – $150
Kindle Oasis $280 $280 $185 $280 $200 – $220
Kindle Scribe $340 NA $340 $290 $270 – $320

These predictions are based on how much each model of Kindle usually drops during sales periods. We also considered other best prices throughout the year to work out what direction Amazon may be aiming for here, and which Kindle models it’s focusing on.

Should you wait until Prime Day to buy a Kindle?

For the most part, Kindle price drops aren’t always huge but there are a few exceptions where waiting would make a big difference. Whatever the saving, that’s money you’re not spending, and with Prime Day only a few weeks away, it makes sense to hold off and see how you could save. It’s not like waiting is going to cause the price to increase as Kindles are always a key part of Prime Day. If you want one of the best Kindles immediately such as if you have plans to sit by the pool and read, we get it. Buy it now. Savings are likely to be good but we may have already seen the biggest price cuts already, as part of the buildup to Prime Day.

