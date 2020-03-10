How to download Android 10

Even if you miss Android’s candy-themed updates, it’s hard not to get excited about Android 10. It’s the latest Android OS with tons of features and perks—but it’s not available on every device, nor is it the default update.

That said, we have the tips you need to get started. From determining whether your phone is compatible with the update to backing up your phone before running the install, here’s how you can get Android 10.

Make sure you have the right phone

Unfortunately, not every Android phone is going to be eligible for the Android 10 update. If your device is over 2 years old, has already received two major Android OS updates, or is a lower-end budget device, you might not be seeing Android 10 at all. We’ve collected rumors for each of the manufacturers in our Android 10 updates post, so you can check there for the latest news on a variety of devices.

However, there are some devices which are a given. All of Google’s Pixel phones have already received the update, while the latest flagship phones — like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range and Huawei’s P30 range — are also highly likely to get the update. You can also safely assume any phone that took part in the Android 10 beta is likely to receive the update. The Android 10 beta program was the largest in Android’s history, with an amazing 25 devices from 13 manufacturers taking part. Here’s the list of phones that supported the Android 10 beta:

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Essential Phone

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ

Nokia 8.1

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Back up your data

While the final Android 10 build won’t be as risky as getting involved in a beta program, it’s still a really good idea to backup your Android devices regularly and before committing to the upgrade. Make sure to back up your Android phone to your PC to make sure your precious data is as safe as houses.

How to install Android 10

So your phone has been confirmed to be getting the Android 10 update — hurrah! Now what?

Well, you may have to wait a while. Some manufacturers take a little while to push the update out, whether it’s the speedier companies like Nokia, or the slowpokes of Samsung and LG. That usually comes down to how much work they have to do, and creating manufacturer UIs like Samsung’s upcoming One UI 2.0 can take a significant amount of time.

Thankfully, when your update is ready, it’ll be pushed through to your phone and you’ll be prompted to upgrade. You can either upgrade right then and there, or you can choose to have your phone install it at a later time when it’s more convenient — you can even have it update overnight.

If you’re really, really excited about it (like us) then you can manually check to see if the update has come in. To do so, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System update > Check for update. If you’re not using a stock Android phone, then your path to finding the updates section may be slightly different — for instance on Samsung phones, you can access Software update directly from the Settings app — but its almost always somewhere in your Settings.

That’s really all there is to updating to Android 10. Unsure of what’s new in the operating system? Check out our Android 10 review.

