Microsoft patent hints at future return of the Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 comes in Obsidian or Glacier
Is Microsoft secretly working on the return of its Surface Duo folding smartphone? Possibly, as a recently filed patent shows it’s still coming up with ideas for hinges that are the key to making foldables work. The unusual design of the hinge, and the way it’s illustrated in the patent, makes it different to what we expect from Microsoft and foldables in general.

The majority of folding smartphones use a “water drop” style hinge, where the flexible screen forms a water drop shape at the point where it’s folded to improve durability and minimize any crease, but Microsoft’s patent doesn’t seem to include this familiar design. Instead, the hinge appears to use different “sub assembly” sections which slide and flex to facilitate the movement of a flexible screen.

A Microsoft patent drawing showing a type of hinge design.
Microsoft

It’s a different approach to the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, which had two separate screens attached to a central hinge mechanism, and more like the single screen system seen on phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open. In a further departure from the Surface Duo design, the patent illustrates the hinge inside what appears to be a compact foldable device similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 2024.

However, while we’d love to see a new Surface Duo, a smartphone may not be the only device Microsoft has in mind for its hinge. Digging into some of the wording used in the patent it specifically mentions “folding smart phone devices,” but also mentions “computing devices that include first and second device portions that are coupled at a hinge assembly.” This sounds less like a phone and more like a laptop, where Microsoft’s Surface range has found more success.

However, the patent talks about how foldable smartphpones have been hindered by reliability issues, and how buyers prefer thinner devices over thicker ones. Its patented hinge is designed to address both these issues. While it does seem to suggest the hinge may be suitable for laptops, the wording leans more into its use on smaller devices, so it may simply be covering all its bases for the purposes of the patent.

It’s not the first hinge patent filed by Microsoft either, as in 2019 it had the idea of filling a hinge with liquid or gas to improve durability, and in 2022 came up with a method where it could be possible to fold a single screen both inwards and outwards, something it revisited again in 2023. The Surface Duo 2 was released in 2022, and software support ended for it in late 2024.

Surface Duo 2 vs. Surface Duo: Which is better?
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 rests on a staircase railing because: right angles.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is one of the most interesting phones to launch this year. It's Microsoft's unique take on the foldable genre of smartphones, and it advances the concept rather than collapsing into the more consumer-friendly style we see in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip-series of foldables. Instead of a single, folding screen, the Surface Duo-range uses two separate displays side-by-side.

While it might be the newest, sometimes the latest isn't always the greatest. We're trotting out the original Surface Duo to see if it's a viable alternative to the Surface Duo 2 by looking at their specs, designs, and overall capabilities. You want a foldable phone from Microsoft? Let's see which one of these two is the best.
Specs

Read more
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is different in all the right ways
surface duo 2 price specs features duo2 reading

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 debuted last week as Microsoft's second take on the foldable phone genre. And what a take it remains. It isn't styled like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold-series, which turn into flip phones or small tablets. It instead resembles something that's more akin to a small laptop or the now obsolete Nintendo DS. With its wide chassis and a less flexible display, it's very different in a way that some have found off-putting, but that's not inherently a bad thing.

There are no rules yet
Microsoft has always been unconventional, zagging when others zig, for better or worse. Its Windows Phone operating system infamously came with Live Tiles where other mobile operating systems pushed icons, it sold its Windows tablets as a desktop replacement while the iPad and Android tablets leaned hard into mobility, and it shipped all sorts of laptop-like devices before straight-up making a laptop. Microsoft has never been one to take the easy road, but this just may be one market where being different pays off.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which reigns as king?
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 rests on a staircase railing because: right angles.

Microsoft released a series of new portable powerhouse products at its Surface event, including the next generation of their mobile line, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is the successor to the much-criticized Surface Duo, which received negative reviews and lackluster sales due to issues with subpar hardware and software. With the Duo 2, Microsoft has taken criticism to heart and revamped it with flagship-level hardware and promises of an improved software experience.

The Duo 2 now joins other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is widely considered to be one of the best on the market in terms of performance and features, and the compact, consumer-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 3. The specs between the Duo 2 and Fold 3 are similar in most regards, but there are some key differences, and Samsung has generally had more experience when it comes to folding-phone hardware. There's also a price disparity, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costing an extra $300 over the Duo 2. Read on to see our breakdown of how they differ and which one is better.
Specs

Read more