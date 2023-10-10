 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day Kindle deals you can shop today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is the best source of Kindle deals, and the offers for the e-book readers are even better right now because Prime Day deals have returned. The discounts that are available for Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may not last long though, as we expect a lot of interest in cheaper-than-usual Kindles. Take a look at the bargains that we’ve rounded up below and make your decision on the model that you’ll buy quickly just so you’re sure that you can get the device for a lower price.

Amazon Kindle (2022) — $75, was $100

Amazon Kindle (2022) e-ink display
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The entry-level model of the Amazon Kindle may be cheap, but you’ll definitely fall in love with its high-resolution and glare-free e-ink display — it will be like reading from the pages of an actual book. The e-book reader comes with an adjustable front light and dark mode that will make reading even more comfortable, a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and 16GB of storage that offers enough space for thousands of books for your virtual library.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) — $95, was $140

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite in use with the blue light filter on.
Digital Trends

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which offers the perfect balance of price and features, is our choice for the best Kindle. It features a larger screen than its predecessor at 6.8 inches, and the addition of a USB-C port makes the e-book reader more compatible with modern chargers. The device offers 8GB of storage, an adjustable warm light that can shift the display’s shade from white to amber, and a battery life of up to 10 weeks. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite also comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating to protect it from accidental immersion.

Related

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2021) — $110, was $170

A girl reading an e-book on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids.
Amazon / Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite but with several additions for the benefit of children. In addition to 16GB of storage, it comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which gives access to youth-aligned thousands of books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills. You’ll also receive a kid-friendly cover for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, and a two-year guarantee that the e-book reader will be replaced if it breaks.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) — $200, was $250

A woman reading an e-book on the Amazon Kindle Oasis while in a swimming pool.
Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Oasis sits on top of our roundup of the best e-book readers because of its beautiful 7-inch screen that makes sure you won’t have trouble reading outdoors, and an excellent design that’s comfortable to hold with an IPX8 waterproof rating. The color of the front light may also be adjusted from white to amber for better nighttime reading, it can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and it offers storage space of 8GB.

Kindle Unlimited — free 3 months

A Kindle on the beach.
Amazon

As part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, while non-members can get a two-month subscription for just $5. Usually costing $12 per month, Kindle Unlimited is a service that grants subscribers access to more than a million titles on their Kindles — not just e-books, but also audiobooks, comic books, and magazines. It will go great with your new Kindle, but you can also access the service on iOS, Android, PC, or Mac through the Kindle app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t buy an iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods or MacBook until next week
iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.

Amazon often provides some of the best Apple deals around so you should head right there now you're thinking about something new and Apple-flavored, right? Wrong. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is kicking off imminently and we're here to explain why you should really wait until then to buy a new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or even a MacBook. Still confused and want to know more? No sweat. We're here to help.
Why you shouldn't buy a new Apple device this week
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is a relatively new sales event from the mighty giant. Fitting in nicely in between Prime Day in July and just before Black Friday in November, it's ideal if you want to buy something in mid-October at a sweet discount. The event runs October 10 and 11 and offers Prime members exclusive access to deep discounts on all kinds of brands like Dyson, Sony, SharkNinja, LG, and many other favorites.

Of course, we're counting on seeing some great Apple deals. It seems really unlikely that this couldn't happen given Amazon is always a reliable retailer for some of the best iPads along with the best smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the slightly older Series 8. We're really confident we'll see discounts on at least the Series 8 and SE if not more.

Read more
Weekend flash sale gets you a brand new iPhone for $149
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

If you've been wanting to get into Apple's ecosystem for a while, but have been worried about the high prices of their phones and tablets, then the Apple iPhone SE is the way to go. Billed as the first and only budget-friendly Apple phone, it lets consumers access the Apple ecosystem without spending an arm and a leg, which is a good thing. In fact, the third-generation iPhone SE came out at the beginning of this year and brought with it a lot of great upgrades.

While a relatively new iPhone doesn't often see a lot of substantial sales, we're happy to see this massive $230 discount on the iPhone SE 2022 from Best Buy. That brings the price down to a more reasonable $149 rather than the usual $379. There is a caveat, though, which is that it's part of a phone plan from Straight Talk, so you'd have to pair it with a no-contract unlimited talk, text & data plan from Straight Talk to gain access to the discount. Even so, that's not a bad deal, especially given the discount, so it's well worth grabbing while the deal lasts.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals: Get one of the best phones for free
App drawer on the Pixel 7 Pro.

While the Google Pixel 7 Pro isn't among the best Android phones, it's a close-run thing with the phone offering a lot to love. If you're keen to buy one, you'll want to save as much as possible along the way. That's why we've taken a look at all the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro deals going on right now across many different retailers. Whether you want to buy outright or commit to a new contract, there's going to be the deal for you here. Keep reading while we take you through all your options.
Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Amazon

Only the 128GB variety of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon. At the moment, you can buy it for $800 so you save $99 off the regular price of $899. It's a nice and straightforward deal for anyone keen to buy the phone outright without it being tied to a contract.

Read more