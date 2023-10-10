The best October Prime Day Kindle deals you can shop today

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is the best source of Kindle deals, and the offers for the e-book readers are even better right now because Prime Day deals have returned. The discounts that are available for Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may not last long though, as we expect a lot of interest in cheaper-than-usual Kindles. Take a look at the bargains that we’ve rounded up below and make your decision on the model that you’ll buy quickly just so you’re sure that you can get the device for a lower price.

Amazon Kindle (2022) — $75, was $100

The entry-level model of the Amazon Kindle may be cheap, but you’ll definitely fall in love with its high-resolution and glare-free e-ink display — it will be like reading from the pages of an actual book. The e-book reader comes with an adjustable front light and dark mode that will make reading even more comfortable, a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and 16GB of storage that offers enough space for thousands of books for your virtual library.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) — $95, was $140

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which offers the perfect balance of price and features, is our choice for the best Kindle. It features a larger screen than its predecessor at 6.8 inches, and the addition of a USB-C port makes the e-book reader more compatible with modern chargers. The device offers 8GB of storage, an adjustable warm light that can shift the display’s shade from white to amber, and a battery life of up to 10 weeks. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite also comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating to protect it from accidental immersion.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2021) — $110, was $170

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite but with several additions for the benefit of children. In addition to 16GB of storage, it comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which gives access to youth-aligned thousands of books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills. You’ll also receive a kid-friendly cover for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, and a two-year guarantee that the e-book reader will be replaced if it breaks.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) — $200, was $250

The Amazon Kindle Oasis sits on top of our roundup of the best e-book readers because of its beautiful 7-inch screen that makes sure you won’t have trouble reading outdoors, and an excellent design that’s comfortable to hold with an IPX8 waterproof rating. The color of the front light may also be adjusted from white to amber for better nighttime reading, it can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and it offers storage space of 8GB.

Kindle Unlimited — free 3 months

As part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, while non-members can get a two-month subscription for just $5. Usually costing $12 per month, Kindle Unlimited is a service that grants subscribers access to more than a million titles on their Kindles — not just e-books, but also audiobooks, comic books, and magazines. It will go great with your new Kindle, but you can also access the service on iOS, Android, PC, or Mac through the Kindle app.

Editors' Recommendations