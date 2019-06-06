These handy tips will help you get to grips with your Samsung smartphone

Share

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is an incredibly feature-packed phone with many tricks up its sleeve. We’ve already looked at some key settings you should change on your S10, but there’s a lot more you can do with this smartphone. Here’s a fresh batch of Galaxy S10 tips that will serve equally well on the more affordable Galaxy S10e or the bigger Galaxy S10 Plus.

Before we dig in, it’s worth knowing how to reset the Galaxy S10, just in case you ever run into any problems.

How to find what you’re looking for

If you’re switching to Samsung from another manufacturer, then you may find some of the features and options are tucked away in obscure nooks. Even if you’re used to Samsung phones, the menus can occasionally be bewildering. The good news is that you don’t need to go digging, you can just search for what you need using Finder. Pull down the notification shade, tap the magnifying glass icon, and type what you seek into the search bar. It generally works very well. If you tap the three vertical dots at the right you can also tweak what Finder shows and exclude certain apps from searches.

How to customize your quick settings

When you pull down the notification shade you get easy access to your quick settings, but you don’t have to live with the default lineup. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right and then Button order and you can pick what should be included and position it precisely where you want, which can be a real timesaver. You can also make changes to the Button grid to change the layout and the Status bar here. We recommend turning on battery percentage in the Status bar.

How to customize your app tray or get rid of it

You can swipe up from the bottom to open your app tray, but you don’t have to accept the default layout. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right and you can Sort the app icons and access the Home screen settings. If you prefer not to have a separate app drawer at all, then tap on Home screen layout and switch to Home screen only.

How to use pop-up view

Pop-up view is a smart option that enables certain apps to pop up on top of others as Facebook Messenger does. You can find it in Settings > Advanced features > Smart pop-up view. Any app that has Multi-window support can be toggled on here, but we think it works best for messaging apps. When a new message comes in you’ll see a round pop-up icon that you can tap on to open a windowed version of the messaging app.

How to hide sensitive files

Everyone has the odd photo they’d prefer to keep private, a sensitive file that they don’t want others to see, or a game or app they’re embarrassed about. Samsung enables you to hide your shame with Secure Folder. To use it simply drag down the notification shade and tap on the Secure Folder icon in your quick settings. You’ll have to agree to the terms and set up a Samsung account (if you haven’t already), but once that’s done you have a secure folder that you can only access with your PIN, password, pattern, or fingerprint. You can add apps or individual files and you can even hide the Secure Folder via Settings > Biometrics and security > Secure Folder > Hide Secure Folder > OK. Once hidden you can only access it by tapping the icon at the bottom of the screen in Settings > Biometrics and security > Secure Folder.

How to turn off unnecessary sounds

By default, your Galaxy S10 is going to make little noises every time you touch it and it can get pretty tiring for you and everyone else in the vicinity. All these extra noises and vibrations will also eat into your battery life, so it’s better to turn them off. Go to Settings > Sounds and vibration > System sounds and vibrations and toggle off everything you don’t need.

How to customize sound

Our hearing changes as we age and we all hear a little differently to begin with, so it’s a good idea to take advantage of Samsung’s sound customization options. Go to Settings > Sounds and vibration > Advanced sound settings and you can decide when you want Dolby Atmos and fiddle with the Equalizer, but you should also tap Adapt sound and pick an age range or set up a customized profile that’s tailored to your ears.

How to use edge screen or turn it off

If you’re wondering what that indentation at the edge of the screen is, or maybe you find yourself sliding out the edge screen menu by accident, then you can always turn it off. Used correctly, it can be a handy shortcut, but if you’re not using it you may as well turn it off. If you are going to use it, then take the time to set it up the way you want. Either way, you’ll need to go to Settings > Display > Edge screen. We like the Edge lighting, but tend to turn off Edge panels.

How to take a screenshot

The standard Android screenshot method is to press the Power and Volume down keys simultaneously to take a screenshot and it works on the Galaxy S10, too. But Samsung being Samsung means you can also take a screenshot with a palm swipe gesture on the screen. You’ll find this option in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures > Palm swipe to capture. By default, you’ll also find that screenshots open an editing menu at the bottom and you can tap there to instantly edit your new screenshots, but if it’s something you never use you can also turn it off via Settings > Advanced features > Smart capture.

How to extend battery life

The S10 range has impressive stamina, but there are always times when you want to extend your battery life. You’ll find the battery options in Settings > Device Care > Battery. You can select a Power mode in here and you can also tap on Battery usage to get a better breakdown of exactly what has been guzzling all your power.

How to hide the hole-punch camera

You don’t like the hole-punch camera? We recommend snagging a creative wallpaper that accommodates the front-facing camera lens, or lenses in the case of the S10 Plus. There is also another, less elegant, way to hide the hole-punch camera on your S10. Go to Settings > Display > Full screen apps and toggle Hide front camera on.

How to use Wireless PowerShare

If you want to take advantage of the wonders of wireless power, then you should buy one of the best wireless chargers, but the generous among you may occasionally be willing to lend a friend some battery life and the S10 is equipped with the ability to share. Simply pull down the notification shade and tap on the Wireless PowerShare icon in the quick settings. You’ll see a pop-up on screen and you can place another phone or device on the back of your S10 to wirelessly charge it. Just tap Cancel when you’re done.