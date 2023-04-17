Don’t need the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Get an S22 Ultra for $700

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the brand’s current flagship smartphone, but its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, remains a worthwhile purchase. The device’s 128GB version is available from Amazon’s Woot for just $698, following a 42% discount on its original price of $1,200. That’s $502 in savings that you probably won’t get from other phone deals in the market, so you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now while the offer is still available.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with adaptive screen technology that automatically optimizes color and brightness depending on your surroundings. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smooth performance, and while it runs on Android 12 out of the box, you can easily update the smartphone to Android 13 to unlock the operating system’s latest features. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is capable of recording 8K video, and it comes with an embedded S Pen for an alternative input option when editing photos and taking down notes.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra versus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra turns out to still be a very capable device, which isn’t really a surprise as it was only rolled out last year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200MP main camera, but for most people, the 108MP main camera of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already more than enough for their personal photos and social media content. There’s also pretty much no difference between the smartphones’ design and screens, and while the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is faster, you may not notice the difference during regular usage.

If you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model for your new smartphone, you won’t regret buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially since you can get its 128GB version at 42% from Amazon’s Woot. As you’ll only have to pay $698 for the device, you’ll save $502 on its sticker price of $1,200, but like most deals of this caliber, we don’t expect it to last long. If you’re already looking forward to getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in your hands at nearly half the price, push through with the transaction immediately.

