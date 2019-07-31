Share

If you’re shopping for a new Android tablet, then Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S6 demands consideration, but there are other options in the range. You may assume that the newer Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is better than the year-old Galaxy Tab S4, but in some ways it’s a slimmed down, more affordable offering. The Tab 5Se is to the Tab S6, what the Samsung Galaxy S10e is to the Galaxy S10.

All three of Samsung’s tablets have a lot in common, but dig deeper and there are some differences worth noting. The Galaxy Tab S4 has been sitting happily in our best tablets list since release as the top Android option, so the Tab S6 has its work cut out to unseat it. Let’s take a closer look at how these tablets measure up.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Size 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm (9.62 x 6.28 x 0.22 inches) 245 x 160 x 5.5 mm (9.64 x 6.29 x 0.21 inches) 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm (9.81 x 6.47 x 0.28 inches) Weight 420 grams (0.92 pounds) 400 grams (0.88 pounds) 482 grams (1.06 pounds) Screen size 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 10.5-inch Super AMOLED Screen resolution 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (287 pixels-per-inch) 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (287 pixels-per-inch) 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (287 pixels-per-inch) Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Storage space 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB MicroSD card slot Yes Yes Yes Tap to pay services No No No Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 6GB, 8GB 4GB, 6GB 4GB Camera 13MP and 5MP rear, 8MP front 13MP rear, 8MP front 13MP rear, 8MP front Video 2,160p at 30fps 2,160p at 30fps 2,160p at 30fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor Yes (in-display) Yes (side) No Water resistance No No No Battery 7,040mAh 7,040mAh 7,300mAh App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support TBA None AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Colors Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush Gold, Silver, Black Black, White Price $650 $400 $650 Buy from Samsung Samsung Samsung, Best Buy Review score Hands-on review Hands-on review 3.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has a Snapdragon 835 processor inside, which was the best chip available a couple of years ago. The Galaxy Tab S5e has a newer chip, but it’s not top-of-the-line, it’s a midrange Snapdragon 670. There’s actually very little difference in how these processors perform, but the 835 is going to be a touch faster in most circumstances — we’re talking around 20% according to the benchmarks. The Galaxy Tab S6 blows them away completely with the Snapdragon 855, which offers 80% more processing power. The newer tablet also promises faster graphics and boasts optimized gaming A.I. If you’re going to use demanding apps or play a lot of games, then the Tab S6 is the one to go for.

Both standard S4 and S5e models come with 4GB of RAM, but the Tab S5e has a multitasking advantage with the option of upgrading to 6GB of RAM. The Tab S6 wins again, though, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the storage option you go for — 128GB or 256GB. All three have room for a MicroSD card to expand that storage space.

With more than 200mAh of extra battery capacity, the Tab S4 has a clear edge in the stamina department. All three can be charged quickly at up 18W, so there’s no dividing them on charging speed. The Tab S6 wins here with a much faster processor, but the Tab S4 has the greatest stamina.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Design and durability

All of these tablets are skillfully crafted and they each have a touch of luxurious style about them, but there are a couple of reasons that we slightly prefer the Tab S5e and the Tab S6: Firstly, they are much slimmer and lighter, which makes them easier to hold one-handed. Secondly, they both have a fingerprint sensor — the S5e has one on the side and the S6 has an in-display fingerprint scanner — which is convenient and something most people are used to. The iris scanner in the Tab S4 is more secure, but it’s not as easy to use.

Samsung has also slimmed down the bezels a little, so the two newer tablets are more svelte in every aspect. One thing that you may miss with the newer tablets, however, is the headphone jack, but that’s the only design advantage the Tab S4 has. None of these tablets has any real durability to speak of, you will certainly want to be careful handling them and should probably consider a case. There’s no water resistance either, so keep them dry.

It’s tough to choose between the S5e and the S6 in this category, but the S6 edges it with a more interesting choice of colors and better accessory integration. The S Pen attaches magnetically and there’s a much improved keyboard case with a trackpad, though it’s an expensive extra at $179.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Display

The 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen in the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best you’ll find, so we’re pleased to see exactly the same display in the Tab S5e and the Tab S6. The 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution is plenty sharp with vibrant colors and great contrast. It’s ideal for watching movies or TV shows, gaming, or just browsing the web. We can’t separate the tablets here.

Winner: Tie

Camera

While the competition to release the best camera phone is fierce, they’re something of an afterthought with tablets. That said, the Tab S4 and Tab S5e sport a respectable pairing of 13-megapixel main shooter, with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that’s ideal for video calls. The Tab S6 kicks things up a notch with a dual lens main camera that pairs a 13-megapixel lens with a secondary 5-megapixel wide-angle lens which offers a 123-degree field of view. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Software and updates

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and the Tab S5e will launch with Android 9.0 Pie on board and the Galaxy Tab S4 has recently been updated to Android 9.0 Pie. All have Samsung’s One user interface over the top, which offers a range of extras, including support for the DeX mode, which turns your tablet into a makeshift desktop, the Bixby voice assistant, and more. Sadly, Samsung is not the fastest off the mark to update its devices, but we expect the update schedule to be pretty similar for these tablets so it’s not a point of difference.

Winner: Tie

Special features

For the most part these tablets are evenly matched, but there is a stand out feature that only the Tab S4 and S6 have and it’s the S Pen. If you like to use a stylus, make handwritten notes, or sketch on your tablet, then the S Pen is a big reason to choose the Galaxy Tab S6 over the Tab S5e. The new S Pen that comes with the Tab S6 also offers remote control functionality and charges wirelessly. If you want a tablet to double as a laptop, then the Tab S6 also offers an improved version of DeX and the Book Cover Keyboard has new function keys and a trackpad.

There are also versions of the Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 that support LTE connectivity, whereas the Galaxy Tab S5e is always going to require Wi-Fi.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 starts from $650, but the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version is $730. That new Book Cover Keyboard costs a whopping $180, though there is a preorder offer that would give you it for $90. It will start shipping September 6. When the LTE version comes later in the year it will be even more expensive.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e can be yours for $400 and an extra $80 will bump you up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has dropped in price since release, when it started from $650, but you’re still going to have to pay more than $500 for the basic model and the price climbs significantly if you want more storage or cellular connectivity.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

This is a tough competition to call and our winner comes with caveats. For most people, we think the Galaxy Tab S5e is going to be the best buy and it certainly represents better value, but if you want cellular connectivity, S Pen support, or you’re willing to pay a premium for the best performance, then the Tab S6 is the device for you. If the Tab S4 continues to fall in price, then it may still be worth looking at. Ultimately, though, the Tab S6 is the best tablet here.