As Apple prepares to launch a new iPhone 14 at its Far Out event on September 7, there’s the annual question of whether one should buy the iPhone 13 now, or wait for the iPhone 14 to drop. After all, if all iPhones are the same, then it’s six of one and a half dozen of the other. Apple’s older iPhones also have a reputation of remaining very usable for years on end, and the iPhone 13 has proven a spectacular device even a year after launch.

The real question is whether you should buy an iPhone 13 in the lead-up to the iPhone 14 event, and the answer is, in most cases, a solid “no”.

There’s every reason to wait

The iPhone 13 series are refinements over the iPhone 12 series. Bigger screens, sharper displays, better cameras, and bigger batteries. No matter which one you purchase, it’ll still be very competitive with the best Android phones. So why should you wait if you’ve got $800 or so burning a hole in your pocket? Well, next week’s iPhones should be all of that and more.

If you want to buy an iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 is expected to be a better iPhone 13. A larger 256GB starting storage size is on the cards, while the ProMotion display that was exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could be coming as well. That means a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, swiping, etc.

If you want to buy the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max because it’s the absolute best iPhone experience, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to come with Apple’s best-ever cameras. For the first time, the company is predicted to join Android phones in offering high megapixel count cameras. Rumor has it we’ll see a 48MP camera replace the usual 12MP one, in addition to an improved ultrawide sensor.

Of course, there are naturally going to be faster chips, a refreshed design, and the same 256GB bump (if it isn’t Pro-exclusive) as well.

In the event that you specifically want the iPhone 13 either for its aesthetic choices or whatever other reason, you’re still better off waiting for the iPhone 14 next week. Apple typically drops the pricing of its current generation iPhones when the next generation is released, so you’ll almost certainly be able to buy an iPhone 13 for $699 after September 7 compared to the $799 retail price it has today.

A pint-sized exception

There is one exception, though. Apple is reportedly getting rid of the iPhone Mini series with the iPhone 14 line. There isn’t expected to be a small SE next year either, with the company purportedly adopting the iPhone XR’s stylings and design for the next SE. A price drop isn’t guaranteed either in that case. If Apple isn’t selling enough Minis to justify a sequel, it could just drop the one entirely next week once current stock runs out.

If Apple does get rid of the iPhone 13 Mini, the phone may be harder to find and prices may rise. It’s rare, but some shops have hiked the prices of select older generation iPhones rather than dropping them, in 2022 at least. If a specific model is to vanish without replacement, that becomes more likely.

But if you don’t care about getting a pint-sized iPhone, our advice above holds true. If you want the best and latest iPhone you can buy, wait for the iPhone 14 to come out and get that. If you really want the iPhone 13 instead, wait until next week when the price inevitably drops. Good things come to those who wait, and that’s especially true with iPhones during this time of year.

