Strava, a popular app for tracking fitness activities, is expanding its heatmaps feature to help improve the safety of its users. The update should be especially useful now for users in the Northern Hemisphere, which is heading into winter with reduced daylight.

The new Night and Weekly Heatmaps were announced by the San Francisco-based company on Wednesday and are available to all Strava subscribers. As the name of the feature suggests, the heatmaps show where Strava users are choosing to exercise, with dark thick lines showing well-used routes, and light thin lines showing less popular ones.

Recommended Videos

First up, the new Night Heatmaps feature is ideal for those who are doing their activities in the late evening or early morning hours, when there’s less light. They show the most popular areas for outdoor activities from sunset to sunrise, helping athletes to better plan their outdoor activities during this timeframe. If it’s a new area for you, you may also want to cross-check the Night Heatmap data with Google Street View images to get a better understanding of the place.

Weekly Heatmaps, on the other hand, show data for recent heat from the last seven days so that users can see which trails and roads are currently active, particularly during seasonal transitions when conditions may be impacted by weather.

“Our global community powers our heatmaps and now we’ve made it easier for our community members to build routes with confidence, regardless of the season or time of day,” Matt Salazar, Strava’s chief product officer, said in Wednesday’s announcement about the new features. “We are continually improving our mapping technology to make human powered movement easier for all skill levels.”

Strava has also shared a useful at-a-glance guide to all four of its heatmaps, Night, Weekly, Global, and Personal:

Night (new): Discover the most frequented areas between sunset and sunrise, ideal for evening or early morning users.

Weekly (new): Stay updated with the latest data from the past seevn days, perfect for adjusting plans around seasonal changes or unexpected closures.

Global (existing): Viewable by anyone regardless of whether you have a Strava account, the Global Heatmap allows you to see what areas are most popular around the world based on community activity uploads.

Personal (existing): A one-of-a-kind illustration showing the record of everywhere you’ve logged a GPS activity. This heatmap is private and only available to you.