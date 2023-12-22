 Skip to main content
The best drawing tablets for beginners and professionals

Jackie Dove
By
Drawing with the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Whether you’re just starting out as a digital artist or you’re a full-fledged creative professional, a drawing tablet is one of the most important tools you could have in your arsenal. They come in different shapes and sizes, and made by various brands, but their primary purpose are all the same — provide a better alternative to using your mouse in drawing art. If you’re thinking about getting one but you don’t know where to start in making your decision, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the best drawing tablets for beginner and professional digital artists below.

The best drawing tablets

  • Best drawing tablet overall:
  • Best drawing tablet with pen:
  • Best drawing tablet with display:
  • Best drawing tablet on Android:
  • Best drawing tablet on a budget:

How to choose a drawing tablet

There’s an overwhelming number of options in the market for drawing tablets, so you should start by going for trusted brands such as Apple, Samsung, Wacom, and XP-Pen. You should also know that there are two major types of drawing tablets — those that come with a pen that you use on a blank surface to control your computer’s cursor, and those that come with a display where you draw directly on their screen. You need to figure out where you’re more comfortable as an artist before making the decision on what kind of drawing tablet to buy.

Other important features to consider when buying a drawing tablet include the size of their display or active surface area, their weight in case you’re thinking about carrying them with you at all times, and their connectivity options with other devices. Last but not least, you better think about how much you’re willing to spend on a drawing tablet, and you shouldn’t go over it to avoid the stress of overspending.



How we chose these drawing tablets

We want you to get the best bang for your buck, so we’ve chosen the drawing tablets that offer amazing value for money with features and specifications that are worth their respective prices. A drawing tablet needs to be reliable and durable as you may use them for long hours when working on a project, and we’re sure that any of our recommendations won’t let you down. You have to hurry with your purchase once you’ve decided what to get though, as there’s no assurance that stocks of these drawing tablets will always be available.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

M2 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil.
Apple / Apple
Pros Cons
Large 12.9-inch screen Not for Android lovers
Powerful performance
Access to iPadOS 17 features
More than just a drawing tablet

The 2022 Apple iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen, which is compatible with the the second-generation Apple Pencil, is our top pick among the best drawing tablets. That’s partly because its Liquid Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color is downright gorgeous, which will give justice to your works of art. The tablet is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, which promises powerful performance, while iPadOS 17 enables the latest features beyond using the 2022 Apple iPad Pro as a drawing tablet and makes it a great addition for artists who have invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Specifications
Display/surface area 12.9 inches
Weight 1.5 pounds
Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB-C

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium

The Wacom Intuos Pro Medium drawing tablet with its pen.
Wacom
Pros Cons
Three sizes to choose from No display
Comes with Wacom Pro Pen 2
Touch gestures and programmable buttons
Works with Windows and MacOS

The Wacom Intuos Pro comes in three sizes — Small, Medium, and Large — with the Wacom Intuos Pro Medium offering an active surface area of 8.7 inches by 5.8 inches. The drawing tablet comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 2, an ultra-responsive and battery-free pen that will let you draw with exceptional sensitivity. You can personalize the drawing tablet with touch gestures and programmable buttons, and it’s compatible with both Windows and MacOS computers.

Specifications
Display/surface area 8.7 inches by 5.8 inches
Weight 1.5 pounds
Connectivity Bluetooth

XP-Pen Artist 12

The XP-Pen Artist 12 drawing tablet with its pen.
XP-Pen
Pros Cons
11.6-inch HD screen Weighs more than others
Customizable touch bar, keys
Battery-free stylus
Works with Windows, MacOS

For a drawing tablet with a display, you can’t go wrong with the XP-Pen Artist 12. It’s equipped with an 11.6-inch HD screen that shows sharp details and vivid colors, and there’s a slim touch bar that you can program to zoom in and out, or scroll up and down. There are also six shortcut keys that are customizable, and it comes with a battery-free stylus with a digital eraser at the other end. The XP-Pen Artist 12 also works with both Windows and MacOS, as well as most graphics software.

Specifications
Display/surface area 11.6 inches
Weight 2 pounds
Connectivity HDMI, USB

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Someone coloring with the S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends
Pros Cons
Comes with S-Pen stylus Possibly too large and heavy to hold
Massive 14.6-inch screen
Smooth performance
Durable design

Android fans who want a device with functions beyond a drawing tablet can invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which comes with the S-Pen stylus that you can use for your drawing projects. The device features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for smooth performance. It’s also a great choice if you want a drawing tablet with durability, as it’s protected by an Armor Aluminum frame and an IP68 rating for resistance against water and dust.

Specifications
Display/surface area 14.6 inches
Weight 1.6 pounds
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Wacom Intuos Small

The Wacom Intuos Small drawing tablet with its pen.
Wacom
Pros Cons
Low price Small active surface area
Works with all software
Ergonomic pen
Customizable ExpressKeys

The Wacom Intuos may be affordable, but it’s going to give you all the benefits of a drawing tablet at a low price, which makes it a perfect choice for beginners. The Wacom Intuos Small Wired, which is the cheapest option, offers an active surface area of 6 inches by 4 inches, on which you can draw with all of the popular graphics software. The ergonomic and lightweight pen grants precision and control, and you can customize its buttons as well as the ExpressKeys on the drawing tablet.

Specifications
Display/surface area 6 inches by 4 inches
Weight 0.5 pounds
Connectivity USB

The best iPads in 2023: the 5 best ones you should buy
The backs of Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro, with the tablets place on a table.

Apple's iPad is undoubtedly one of the most popular tablets on the market right now. There are several different models to choose from, but no matter which one you go with, you'll be getting one of the best tablets out there. Still, Apple provides an abundance of choice here, and with so many different versions — and nearly annual updates — it can be tricky to know which one is the best to get.

All of Apple's iPads are pretty great, and they're each designed with a slightly different audience in mind, so it's hard to pick a single one as "the best." That's why we've broken this list down by categories; after all, there's an ideal iPad for nearly every situation. Whether you're looking for the best overall iPad, the best iPad on a budget, something in the middle of the pack, or even the best small iPad, we've got you covered.

Read more
Apple has an iPad shocker planned for early 2024
A 2021 iPad Pro is attached to a keyboard on a desk.

The promised one is barely a few months away. We’ve been hearing rumors of an OLED iPad Pro for the past few years, but early in 2024, Apple will give finally its premium tablet the screen upgrade we’ve all been waiting anxiously for.

According to Bloomberg, the iPad Pro 2024 will offer an OLED screen and the natural silicon upgrade to the M3 generation. Currently under development under the code names J717, J718, J720, and J721, these new iPads will have 13-inch or 11-inch form factors.
Plenty of iPad Pro upgrades

Read more
Best Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple products are praised for their high quality and interconnectivity, but that quality does come with a price. This is one large reason why we look for great Apple deals to shop, as it sometimes really is worth the wait. To help you out, we've compiled some of our favorite deals on all of the major categories of Apple products. Try these deals first next time you're looking to expand or upgrade your Apple collection.
Best iPad deals

Whether you're wanting to get a standard iPad, an iPad Air, or an iPad Mini, their is a sale on for you at the moment. If, however, one of the iPad Pro models is among the best iPads for you, don't worry too much about holding off. These deals are small, typically taking off around 10% of the price, and are more of a bonus if you already wanted the model rather than an incentive to choose it over something you really wanted. Meanwhile, if you're willing to go refurbished, our larger collection of the best iPad deals has larger deals and you can find an iPad Pro.

Read more