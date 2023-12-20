 Skip to main content
TORRAS for the holidays: When you want to protect your phone from the worst

Imagine this. You have your hands full of gifts, you’re stumbling back to your car, and suddenly, your phone plummets out of your shopping cart onto the ground. Before you can retrieve it, another car flies by and runs it over. The horror. But alas, you collect your phone to find that it’s safe and sound with nary a scratch. That’s precisely the fantastical yet heartwarming kind of story shared by a TORRAS customer, espousing why they support and love TORRAS phone cases. They protect your expensive phone(s) from the worst of the worst, and during the cold, frozen holidays, that counts for a lot.

Take the UPRO Ostand R iPhone 15 case from TORRAS, an innovator in the space. It has a 360-degree rotatable ring that’s fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. It’s military-grade tested, so it can definitely take a beating, yet its minimalistic aesthetics and velvety-smooth finish are an incredible complement to your beautiful new iPhone 15. You’re not slapping a bulky or ugly case on your phone, but you still get all the protection you need from the elements and beyond. Of course, this is just one case of many in the TORRAS arsenal, but it’s a great place to start if you’re looking for proper iPhone 15 physical security.

TORRAS will protect your phone from whatever you, or anyone else, throw at it

TORRAS UPRO Ostand R cases on display
TORRAS

When you stop and think about the features available in this phone case, one of the best is that it has a stand.

Don't Miss

TORRAS is your key to changing that while still benefiting from ultimate, element-proof protection. Whether spending some leisure time relaxing at home, basking in scenic vistas on a grand adventure, hiking the great outdoors, or just doing some extra chores, a TORRAS case will protect your phone, which, let’s be honest, is probably one of the more important things you own these days. Your bank and financial details, your social activity, your contacts, your communications, they’re all packed inside this little electronic device. You deserve the best protection.

The UPRO Ostand R, with its gorgeous design and excellent features, is a great place to start, as mentioned. Thanks to Halbach Array technology, it snaps firmly into place, regardless of the phone you’re using — iPhone 12 Pro up to the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s MagSafe compatible, too, with N52 magnets to hold accessories, chargers, and other gear in place. The flexible O Ring on the back acts as an impromptu stand when you want to prop your phone up. It offers 360 degrees of rotation, giving a unique twist to the stand functionality, and it also doubles as a ring holder. Suppose you’re out for dinner with friends or family and want to show them the latest movie trailer or funny video, you can prop up your phone and do just that.

DIY detachable buttons, openings for ports, and the raised screen edges and bezels protect everything that’s most important. It’s military-grade tested, as well, safe from scratches, dents, shocks, and beyond.

It will go the distance, much like TORRAS’ entire case lineup. The current holiday deals are also a great time to save, making TORRAS gear like the UPRO Ostand R more accessible and affordable than ever. All of TORRAS’ cases are available to purchase through Amazon if you’re interested, including the UPRO Ostand R.

