3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025

A woman in uniform at a baseball game pointing her bat to the outfield in A League of Their Own.
Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of TV shows, but the list constantly changes. New shows, including Amazon Originals, are added while others are removed as licensing expires. But one thing remains constant: the selection is always expansive and exciting.

For now, there are three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, all of which just so happen to be Amazon Originals. One is new, one got fabulous reception but arguably didn’t get as much attention as it deserved, and the other is returning soon with a new season.

High School (2022)

High School | Season 1 Trailer | Coming October 14

High School isn’t underrated because it hasn’t been well-received. In fact, the single-season comedy has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and an equally impressive 94% audience score. But it’s one of those shows you probably never even heard of. Based on the memoir of the same name by Clea DuVall and Tegan and Sara Quin (yes, of the pop duo Tegan And Sara), it’s a lovely throwback to the grunge and rave-loving music and style culture of the ‘90s.

As the ladies (Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) navigate the everyday challenges of being teens, from identity to first loves, they also explore their deep passion for music. Rolling Stone and The New York Times called High School one of the best shows of 2022. It’s strange why the series has been so underappreciated by mass audiences. High School is one of those shows that anyone who grew up in that era would appreciate, whether you like or even know of Tegan And Sara or not.

Stream High School on Amazon Prime Video. 

A League of Their Own (2022)

A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A victim of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, A League of Their Own received positive reviews and was actually renewed for a four-episode second and final season. But it was scrapped, and viewers were left disappointed. Nonetheless, the first season of the comedy-drama, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, is worth checking out.

Set in 1943, it’s about a women’s professional baseball league and the ladies who pursue playing the typically male-dominated sport. At the heart are two women. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) decides to follow her dream of playing professional baseball while her husband is away at war. Meanwhile, Maxine (Chanté Adams), a Black woman who loves the sport, struggles to find a team willing to even let her try out. With plenty of heart and humor, it’s a shame A League of Their Own didn’t get the attention it deserved based on its overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Stream A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-)

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A sappy, cookie-cutter coming-of-age romantic drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel “Belly” Conkin (Lola Tung), a young woman prepping for her big 16th birthday. Belly reunites with old family friends, including a young boy named Conrad (Christopher Briney), whom she had a crush on when they were younger. Yet, Belly gets caught in a love triangle between him and his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

All about first loves, taking chances, and growing up, The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the novel trilogy of the same name. The charming series has received decent reviews, an endearing story to watch with your own kids who might be around the same age and relate to everything Belly is going through.

Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video. 

