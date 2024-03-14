 Skip to main content
76ers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The Philadelphia 76ers three-game road trip comes to a close tonight when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. These teams met a couple weeks ago in Philly, with the Bucks rolling to a 119-98 victory over the Joel Embiid-less Sixers.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Bucks markets and on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the 76ers markets, but if you don’t have those channels, or you live out of market, there are still some ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Bucks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you live in Philadelphia or a surrounding 76ers market, you can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia via the Fubo “Pro” channel package or the YouTube TV “Base Plan.” These, of course, mimic cable plans (without the long-term commitment or contracts), so they are somewhat pricey on a monthly basis, but they both offer a free trial if you just want to watch tonight’s game–and Saturday’s game against the Hornets on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Monday’s game against the Heat on ESPN–without having to pay anything.

Your options are only slightly different if you live in Milwaukee or a surrounding Bucks market. Bally Sports Wisconsin is available via the Fubo “Pro” channel package or the DirecTV Stream “Choice” (or above) package. Both of these come with a free trial.

Finally, if the game is out of your market, you can watch it live on NBA League Pass, which is available–with a free seven-day trial–through either the NBA website or Amazon Prime Channels. You can also include it as an add-on with your free trial of YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Bucks Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the above-mentioned streaming services. There are plenty of good VPN’s to choose from, but NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services in 2024 due to its combination of reliability, streaming speed and number of different features.

You’ll need to pay when signing up for NordVPN ($13 per month, but that goes down drastically if you prepay for a year or two), but you can also get your money back at any point within 30 days if you decide you don’t want it.

