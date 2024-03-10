AC Milan vs Empoli live stream: Can you watch for free?

In better form as of late, Empoli get a big test on Sunday when they head to San Siro to take on AC Milan. Stefano Pioli’s side rolled to a 3-0 victory when these teams met a couple months ago, but the visitors have tallied three wins and three draws in eight matches since, setting this one up as an intriguing fixture.

In the United States, the match starts at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Fortunately, there are also a bevy of different avenues for watching a free live stream.

Is There a Free AC Milan vs Empoli Live Stream?

There are so many free live stream options for this match.

The best is Paramount+, plain and simple. It comes with a free seven-day trial, so you can watch today’s match without paying anything, but if you decide to keep it long-term, you’ll be able to watch every single Serie A match (and other live sports and a ton of TV shows and movies) for just $6 per month or $60 for the year.

If you’ve used up that free trial, you can get what is essentially the exact same thing via Amazon Prime Channels. Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you’re not already a subscriber, and the Paramount+ channel comes with a seven-day free trial. This is all the same live and on-demand content, only you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead.

A bit more indirect way to get Paramount+ is through DirecTV Stream. Whatever base channel package you choose and the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on can both be included in your free five-day trial. Plus, if you decide to keep DirecTV Stream long-term, Paramount+ is free for your first three months. You’ll still need to watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app, which you can access with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

With the game being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can also watch via Fubo or YouTube TV, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial. Note, however, that most Serie A games aren’t televised. So, if you simply want to watch AC Milan vs Empoli, then these options work fine, but if you want to watch more Serie A action down the line, any of the Paramount+ options will be the better choice.

How to Watch the AC Milan vs Empoli Live Stream from Abroad

You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch the match on any of those streaming services from outside the United States. A VPN can hide your location and connect you to a server in the US, allowing you to access content that would otherwise be geo-locked.

Some streaming services have gotten better at blocking these servers and disallowing access, but NordVPN has nearly 2,000 servers in the United States alone, making it one of the best options for watching any of the aforementioned streaming services from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations