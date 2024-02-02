Alaves vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Surging up the La Liga table, Alaves get an important litmus test Saturday against Barcelona. The Babazorros have won three league matches in a row and captured 10 points in their last four to move up to 11th place, but they haven’t beaten Barca since September of 2016, setting this up as a very intriguing matchup.

The match kicks off tomorrow morning at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+. There’s no free trial, but the match will also be televised on ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast), which is available on three different streaming services that all offer a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alaves vs Barcelona live online.

Is There a Free Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream?

There’s no free option for the English broadcast, but ESPN Deportes will carry the match in Spanish, as is does for most La Liga games this season. In the United States, there are three live-TV streaming services that check two important boxes here: A) they include ESPN Deportes, and B) they have a free trial — the Fubo “Latino” channel package, the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on.

If you’re looking for something that is long-term and cheap, then ESPN+ (more on that below) is the way to go. But if you simply want to watch Alaves vs Barcelona (and the next week’s slate of matches) for free, then any of these options are perfect.

Watch Alaves vs Barcelona on ESPN+

Again, you can’t watch the match for free if you watch on ESPN+, as it costs $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of Disney+ and Hulu) and doesn’t come with a free trial.

However, there are plenty of reasons to have ESPN+ in your rotation of streaming services. It’s the only place in the US you can watch every La Liga match in English. It’s the cheapest way to watch every La Liga match in Spanish. It’s the only place in the US you can watch the Copa del Rey semifinals in February and the final in April. It also has tons of other live sports, including multiple other soccer leagues from around the world, as well as the 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and exclusive written content. Simply put, it’s well worth the price, even without a free trial.

Watch Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address to help provide you with privacy and security online. It also allows you to use US-only sites even when you’re abroad, which is especially useful if you want to watch this match but you’re outside the United States. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals, or if you just want something right now, NordVPN is one of the best, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk.

