 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alaves vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Surging up the La Liga table, Alaves get an important litmus test Saturday against Barcelona. The Babazorros have won three league matches in a row and captured 10 points in their last four to move up to 11th place, but they haven’t beaten Barca since September of 2016, setting this up as a very intriguing matchup.

The match kicks off tomorrow morning at 12:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+. There’s no free trial, but the match will also be televised on ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast), which is available on three different streaming services that all offer a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alaves vs Barcelona live online.

Is There a Free Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

There’s no free option for the English broadcast, but ESPN Deportes will carry the match in Spanish, as is does for most La Liga games this season. In the United States, there are three live-TV streaming services that check two important boxes here: A) they include ESPN Deportes, and B) they have a free trial — the Fubo “Latino” channel package, the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on.

Related

If you’re looking for something that is long-term and cheap, then ESPN+ (more on that below) is the way to go. But if you simply want to watch Alaves vs Barcelona (and the next week’s slate of matches) for free, then any of these options are perfect.

Watch Alaves vs Barcelona on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

Again, you can’t watch the match for free if you watch on ESPN+, as it costs $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of Disney+ and Hulu) and doesn’t come with a free trial.

However, there are plenty of reasons to have ESPN+ in your rotation of streaming services. It’s the only place in the US you can watch every La Liga match in English. It’s the cheapest way to watch every La Liga match in Spanish. It’s the only place in the US you can watch the Copa del Rey semifinals in February and the final in April. It also has tons of other live sports, including multiple other soccer leagues from around the world, as well as the 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and exclusive written content. Simply put, it’s well worth the price, even without a free trial.

Watch Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address to help provide you with privacy and security online. It also allows you to use US-only sites even when you’re abroad, which is especially useful if you want to watch this match but you’re outside the United States. We’ve compiled a list of the best VPN deals, or if you just want something right now, NordVPN is one of the best, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
76ers vs Jazz live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Utah Jazz arena

Despite Joel Embiid being out for tonight's game as the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz (24-25), the Jazz find themselves as a four-point favorite in tonight's matchup, as the 76ers are limping into the game. Hopefully they can get a win and get their heads above water to get to .500 record. They're now ranked tenth in the West and need to move up a bit if they want to think about a possible postseason run.

The game is starting soon, at 10:00 p.m. ET on West Coast Feed, and here is all the information about where you can catch a live stream of the matchup.
The best way to watch the 76ers vs Jazz live stream

Read more
Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Memphis Grizzlies, Fedex Forum

The Cleveland Cavaliers (28-16) currently sit at fourth in the East and will head into the Fedex Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (18-29). This game comes off the heels of former Grizzlies player Marc Gasol announcing his retirement after spending 11 years with the team. The Grizzlies find themselves as a team in the mix of trade rumors as their injuries have wracked up over the last few months. The Cavaliers, however, are a team that is trying to determine their post-season fate going forward, as they are led by point guard Donavan Mitchell, who just last night scored 20 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter in the win over Detroit.

The two teams meet at center court very soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here is some information about where and how to catch a live stream of the game.
The best way to watch the Cavaliers vs Grizzlies live stream

Read more
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
watch bucks vs celtics live stream online milwaukee v boston

The inconsistency of the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25) is a narrative going into their matchup against the rival Boston Celtics (37-11). Tuesday night, the Lakers saw a loss from the Atlanta Hawks, a team that is also stuck in a bit of a doldrum. The LeBron James-led squad is plagued with some defensive woes, and now one of the NBA's best and longest-rivaled franchises stands in their way. Jayson Tatum continues to shine for the Celtics with 26.7 PPG and 8.7 rebounds. One can wonder if this game will be one-sided or another chapter in the historic east-west rivalry.

Tip-off for this game is coming up soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET live from the TD Garden in Boston. Here is all the information you'll need to catch a live stream of the game tonight.
The best way to watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream

Read more