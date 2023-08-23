 Skip to main content
Kindle sale drops the price of more than 700 books under $5

Briley Kenney
By
Amazon Kindle Scribe sitting on a bookshelf next to a stack of books.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Amazon

If you’re looking for some new prose or a new novel to read you’re going to love this next call out. Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale on Kindle digital books or ebooks, dropping the price of well over 700 books to below $5. Now is the perfect time to splurge if you’re doing some Summer reading. Heck, at these rates, you can buy books to last you for the next few years. If you don’t already have a device to read ebooks, you can check out some of the best Kindle deals, or just look for general tablet deals — you can even read Kindle ebooks on an iPad, by the way. In the sale, there are children’s books, books on business, religion, science fiction, fantasy, romance, biographies, history, and so, so much more. We highly recommend browsing the deals to see if there’s anything you like just because there are so many — we couldn’t possibly cover them all here.

Why you should shop this huge Kindle ebook sale on Amazon

Just stating that most of the books — over 700 to be exact — are discounted to under $5 does this Amazon Kindle event a disservice. There are many books available for super affordable prices, down to under $3, some even less than $1. Seriously, it’s not an understatement to say that there’s something in here for everyone. From religion and spirituality to self-help, business advice, science fiction, and fantasy, if you’re into it, you can find it in a digital ebook.

Amazon’s Kindle can be accessed from Amazon’s own devices, yes, including the Kindle e-readers. But also, the app and service are available on Android and iOS devices, like the iPad. You can also convert Kindle ebooks to PDF format to read on computers and other devices. If you were curious, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs the Kindle app flawlessly, and so does the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and both feel like a physical book while you’re reading.

Once you a buy Kindle ebook it’s available through your Amazon account on whatever device you use to access the platform. It remains tied to your Amazon account, and while it’s not the same as owning a physical book on a bookshelf, owning the digital format is much more portable. You can take it with you back and forth to work, to read during your commute, read books on your vacation, take a lunch break to read, or read at home.

Just to name a few titles that are out there, Kindle books currently on sale include Dan Brown’s Deception Point, Jessica Knoll’s Luckiest Girl Alive: A Novel, This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Young Doctor by Adam Kay, Sierra Simone’s American Queen, and so much more.

Again, there’s no way we could even begin to cover the more than 700 titles that are discounted so it’s best to just take a look for yourself and see what you can find. Maybe that book you’ve been eyeing is on sale? It doesn’t hurt to browse.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
