Watch Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream: Can you watch for free?

Back into second place on the Premier League table, Arsenal look to keep pace when they take on Luton Town in a mid-week fixture today. A late stoppage-time Declan Rice header secured the thrilling 4-3 Arsenal victory when these teams last met in December, and we can only hope this one has similar drama in store, but considering Arsenal’s current form, it’ll take a Herculean effort from Luton to make that come to fruition.

This match starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. If you don’t have cable though, there are a lot of ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Luton Town for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Stream

We’ll start with the cheap option. If you take free trials out of the equation, Sling TV is by far the most cost-effective way to watch a live stream of USA Network, which typically televises multiple Premier League matches every week.

The “Sling Blue” option–which comes with USA Network and 38 total channels–normally costs $40 per month, but it’s currently on sale for just $20 for your first month. Not only that, you can also throw in Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, MGM+, Starz and AMC+ all at no extra cost for that first month. All in total, that’s $73 worth of content for just $20.

Is There a Free Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Stream?

Now, what if we don’t take free trials out of the equation? If that’s the case, then there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Luton Town without paying anything.

Fubo‘s “Pro” channel plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all include USA Network. They’re all more expensive long-term options than Sling (because their channel packages are far more extensive), but they all come with a free trial. Fubo’s last for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will let you watch for five days before needing to sign up.

As such, you can sign up, watch Arsenal vs Luton Town (and a number of other Premier League games on USA Network this week), and then cancel your subscription before ever spending a single cent.

Other Ways to Watch the Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Stream

In the interest of being fully comprehensive in our live-stream options, we’ll also mention Hulu + Live TV. It’s $77 per month, and it doesn’t come with a free trial, so if you only want to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town, this one doesn’t make much sense.

But if you’re in the market for a live-TV streaming service that you plan on keeping for a long time, Hulu is a solid choice. It has 95+ channels, and it includes both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re abroad, you can access any of the aforementioned sites with the use of a virtual private network (VPN). All of those sites are typically blocked from outside the US, but a VPN hides your location and connects you digitally to a server in another country. This makes it seem as though you’re physically located in this country, allowing you to get around these location-blocks.

NordVPN is undoubtedly one of the best VPN services you’ll find. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but if you’re on the fence, rest assured that you can cancel it and get your money back at any point within 30 days of signing up.

