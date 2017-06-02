Time to kill? These are the absolute best movies on Netflix

Note: This list is updated monthly to showcase films currently streaming on Netflix, from classics to modern gems. For even more Netflix goodness, check out our list of the best Netflix originals and best TV shows on the streaming service, or scroll through our list of what’s new on Netflix this month.

Netflix offers roughly a gazillion movies through its streaming platform. While the landmark service is surprisingly accurate with its suggestions once you’ve been using it for a while, it’s still often tough to find something worth watching amid the deluge of choices. So we’ve taken the time to wade through the ridiculous amount of content in order to bring you a list of some of the best movies currently available on the platform. Whether you’re into found-footage films or a trip through Hollywood’s Golden Age, our list has you covered. Planning your weekend has never been easier.

No Country for Old Men Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Coen brothers are known for sprinkling even their bleakest films with moments of levity. Such isn’t the case with No Country for Old Men, a Western that stays true to the grim, fatalistic source material. Based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name and set in Texas in the 1980s, the plot centers on Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who stumbles upon the remains of a drug deal gone wrong and a bag of money. Moss takes the money, not realizing that the bag contains a tracking device, and is quickly pursued by a Mexican cartel and Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), an unstoppable hit man less concerned with the money than with teaching everyone he comes across a lesson. The Coens are at the top of their game here; despite the savagery of its subject matter, this is one of the best-looking Westerns of all time. The dialogue is sparse, but every line carries great weight. + Instant Queue

Boyhood Please enable Javascript to watch this video Boyhood’s central conceit is well-known — director Richard Linklater filmed it in pieces over the course of 12 years, using the same actors to trace the growth of a young man and his family. The boy in question is Mason Evans (Ellar Coltrane), who starts the film as a 6-year-old boy living with his mother (Patricia Arquette) and sister (Lorelai Linklater) in Texas. Boyhood follows Mason up to his first day of college, and the film is comprised largely of the small moments that compose a life — those that often pass without fanfare. Linklater’s decision to uee the same actors over more than a decade proves crucial; by the time a teenage Mason hops in his truck, driving along a sunbathed highway toward the future, the weight of time hits the viewer. It’s a heavy feeling that few films could replicate. + Instant Queue

Jiro Dreams of Sushi Please enable Javascript to watch this video In an age of micro jobs and ever-shifting opportunities, it can be hard to imagine working in the same position for decades. Yet that is what sushi chef Jiro Ono has done; having run his own restaurant in Tokyo since 1965, Jiro is one of the most most accomplished chefs in Japanese history, the first sushi chef to attain three Michelin stars. David Gelb’s documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi examines this man who, despite his long career and superb accomplishments, does not feel that he has mastered his craft yet. Like Jiro’s sushi, Gelb’s style is minimalist; he eschews fancy camerawork, letting the exquisite sushi be the star of every shot. + Instant Queue

Mulholland Drive Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of David Lynch’s greatest works, Mulholland Drive follows Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), a sunny young woman who comes to Los Angeles dreaming of becoming an actress. Staying at her aunt’s vacant apartment, she finds a woman named Rita (Laura Elena Harring) in the shower. Rita has amnesia, so Betty offers to help her figure out who she really is. The search for answers takes them through a nightmarish depiction of Hollywood and the subconscious mind. Mulholland Drive defies easy explanation; it’s a film more occupied with emotions than answers. The best way to watch it is to abandon traditional notions of how a film should play out, and let Lynch’s strange imagery and overpowering sound design wash over you. + Instant Queue

Spotlight Please enable Javascript to watch this video Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative work done by a team of Boston Globe reporters, Spotlight tells the true story of how they uncovered evidence of systemic child abuse by clergy in Boston’s Catholic community. Their work finds them at odds with the Archdiocese of Boston, an institution with great power in the region. Spotlight features a superb cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, and Liev Schreiber. It’s a compelling film that captures the meticulous work of investigative reporting, but blessedly, never devolves into melodrama. + Instant Queue

Memento Please enable Javascript to watch this video A man named Leonard Shelby is searching for the man who killed his wife, but he has a problem. A blow on the head has left him with anterograde amnesia; he forgets anything that happens to him recently. To continue his search, he must leave clues for his future self, in the form of photos and tattoos, that must be deciphered. To go along with the film’s unique noir plot, director Christopher Nolan employs a distinct structure. Memento plays out through two timelines, one of which plays out in reverse. By presenting the plot this way, the film helps viewers get inside Leonard’s head, as they, too, are unaware of what happened to him earlier. + Instant Queue

Big Trouble in Little China Please enable Javascript to watch this video When a ruthless street gang kidnaps restaurateur Wang Chi’s (Dennis Dun) fiancée, who can he turn to for help? Jack Burton (Kurt Russell), that’s who. A trucker by trade, Burton is a cocky, wisecracking wannabe action hero, but even he is a little nonplussed when he and Wang Chi, in the course of their mission, stumble into a conflict involving secret societies, ancient sorcerers, and grotesque monsters. Suffice it to say, things get weird. Big Trouble in Little China is an absurd tribute to classic martial arts films, with plenty of fun fights and hilarious dialogue. + Instant Queue

The Nightmare Before Christmas Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of the most wonderfully weird films in the Disney canon, The Nightmare Before Christmas imagines a world where every holiday is embodied in a distinct town. For the ghosts, ghouls, and other monsters of Halloween Town, it’s Halloween all year long. Most of the town’s inhabitants seem fine with that, save one — Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), the Pumpkin King and leader of the Halloween revelries, yearns for something new. He finds something new when he happens upon Christmas Town. Smitten by the bright lights and gift-giving, he decides to take the holiday for himself. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a delightfully twisted children’s story, with disturbing character designs and top-notch stop-motion animation. It also has an amazing, catchy soundtrack. + Instant Queue

Kubo and the Two Strings Please enable Javascript to watch this video Inspired by Japanese folklore, Kubo and the Two Strings follows a young, one-eyed musician named Kubo, whose shamisen playing can bring origami sculptures to life. Kubo (Art Parkinson) lives with his mother (Charlize Theron), who warns him never to wander outside after midnight; his grandfather is the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes), who stole Kubo’s eye, and wants to take the second one as well. After disregarding his mother’s warning and drawing the Moon King’s attention, Kubo must embark on a journey to find his father’s sword and armor, with which he might defeat his grandfather and wicked aunts. Kubo and the Two Strings is a beautiful film, with a story that’s simple enough for children but mature enough for adults. + Instant Queue