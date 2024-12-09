3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in December 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dalgliesh (2021 -) The Marlow Murder Club (2024) Stonehouse (2023)

The holidays are usually the time of mistletoe and holly, of Santa bringing presents and you drinking too much of that nasty eggnog one of your relatives made. But that doesn’t mean what you watch has to be all holly and jolly.

This December, treat yourself to a good mystery (or three) with these three British crime shows that may have flown under your radar. One is a show featuring one of Britain’s most beloved detectives, while another is a limited series that chronicles the downfall of one of Britain’s most powerful politicians. And if you like your murder served with a dose of levity, then The Marlow Murder Club may be the program for you.

Dalgliesh (2021 -)

Everyone knows Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes, but few outside the U.K. are familiar witht Adam Dalgliesh. PD James’ famous detective appeared in 14 novels from 1962 to 2008, but he never gained the popularity of some of his more famous fictional crime-solving peers. That should change with the new series Dalgliesh, which casts respected stage actor Bertie Carvel in the lead role as he solves a series of crimes across the country.

The show has two seasons under its belt, and a third season just premiered this December. Each season usually adapts three novels over six episodes, and season 3 starts off with an adaptation of one of Dalgliesh’s most popular novels, Death in Holy Orders. In that story, an archbishop has been murdered at a theological college along the coast of East Anglia and Dalgliesh must uncover long-buried secrets before someone else loses their life. It’s a typically mesmerizing mystery for the detective, with the requisite red herrings and final third act shocker. It’s also a great way for new and returning viewers alike to dive into the show.

Dalgliesh is streaming on Acorn TV.

The Marlow Murder Club (2024)

Not all crime occurs in the dark. In the new show The Marlow Murder Club, the opening murder occurs in broad daylight in a beautiful countryside setting. This alarms the locals and, in particular, three women: Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), a retired archaeologist; Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), a carefree dog walker; and Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), the wife of a vicar.

None of these women know how to solve a crime, but they can’t help but band together to try to help the investigator, Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), solve the murder. As the bodies start piling up, and strange Masonic symbols are found on each body, the four women uncover a conspiracy that’s more complex than anything they could have imagined.

Despite its many casualties, The Marlow Murder Club is as light as a feather and as breezy as the summer wind. If you like your murder with a light touch, this show is for you.

The Marlow Murder Club is streaming on PBS Video.

Stonehouse (2023)

Crime stories don’t always involve murder; sometimes, good old-fashioned forgery, theft, and fraud are enough to tell a compelling crime story. Just look at Stonehouse, a 2023 three-episode limited series that stars Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse, a real-life political figure who was once the postmaster general under Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Keeley Hawes (Scoop) as his devoted wif,e Barbara.

After being suspected of fraudulent activity by his political peers, Stonehouse decides the only way to solve his problems, and to avoid embarrassment once his crimes are known to the public, is to fake his own death and escape to Australia with his mistress. The plan fails miserably, of course, and what follows is a series of humiliations that bring down one of Britain’s most powerful figures.

Stonehouse isn’t your typical crime show, and that’s what makes it so good. That Stonehouse is based on facts (with some light dramatization) makes the show even more entertaining.

Stonehouse is streaming on BritBox.