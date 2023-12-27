 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch the game for free

A side angle of a soccer stadium.
Christmas is over, the presents are opened, and there’s nothing left to look forward to, right? Well, that’s just not true if you’re a Chelsea or Crystal Palace fan. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream is on this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. That’s probably coming up soon for you, if you wake up at the typical time. If you’re still scrambling to find a place to watch the match, don’t worry. We’ve got all of the information about how to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace math here. Plus, find out if you can watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace free on one of our preferred live TV streaming services.

The best way to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
One of the straight up best places to catch English Premier League games is Sling TV. Specifically via Sling Blue, one of the more popular Sling TV subscriptions plans. In addition to letting you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace this morning, the service also gives you access to NHL Wednesdays and early morning American football events. Plus, there it includes live news programming. Usually, the service is $40 per month, but right now you can sign up for just $20 a month. Tap the button below to get started.

Is there a free Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream?

Fubo TV.
.

The best Sling alternative for the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream is Fubo TV. It’s a great service to catch Premier League games, plus other sporting events like NBA League Pass games and MLB Big Innings. Plus, on the off chance that you won’t get to sit through the full Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match this morning, you can record it to Fubo’s cloud service and watch later. Right now you can even try out a Fubo TV free trial, which lasts up to 7 days. If you try this with the Premier Package, you can even get Showtime, which will be great for that upcoming New Year’s party. The only trick to this offer is that you have to be a brand new member to qualify. Tap the button below to check your offer.

Other ways to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream

Not a Sling or Fubo TV fan? Not a problem. There is another way to catch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream:

  • Hulu + Live —

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Let’s say you’re traveling to warmer places this winter and happen to wander outside the US. What happens when you try to log onto your streaming services? If you don’t have one of the best VPNs handy, you’ll wind up with all new programming availability, strange language from the casters, and a big headache. That’s why we recommend that you get Nord VPN, which allows you to tell your devices you’re streaming from someone else. Whether you’re actually in Cairo or Bangkok, your devices can all act as if you’re in New York City. What’s even better is that Nord VPN is giving away a 30 day free trial at the moment. Just tap the button below and get started with Nord VPN to watch today’s Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream from your streaming service of choice at no extra charge.

