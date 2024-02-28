Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: Can you watch for free?

For the first time since the 1970 final, Chelsea and Leeds United will meet in the FA Cup. This one will be for a spot in the quarterfinals and take place at Stamford Bridge, where Leeds haven’t beaten the Blues since May of 1999.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match, it starts today at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds on ESPN+

Those who are in the United States will need to sign up for ESPN+ to watch Chelsea for Leeds and every other FA Cup match. Once you’ve signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the match on the ESPN website or app. The app is available on most devices, including iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox Series X or S, most smart TVs and more.

ESPN+ will run you $11 per month (or $15 per month if you also want to include Hulu and Disney+) and it doesn’t come with a free trial. Still, that’s good value considering everything that’s included: FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, other soccer and live sports, 30-for-30’s, original shows and more. Even if you just want to sign up for a month, you’ll get Chelsea vs Leeds, the rest of the FA Cup Round 5 matches and the quarterfinals, which start on March 16.

Watch Chelsea vs Leeds Live Stream from Abroad

Those who are traveling at the time of the match can try out a virtual private network (VPN) to watch Chelsea vs Leeds. VPN’s mask your IP address/location, allowing you to access content from other countries that is normally geo-restricted (such as ESPN+). Our recommendation is NordVPN due to its reliability, speed and number of different features (it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is really nice), but you can also take a look at our list of best VPN services or best VPN deals.

Note that some streaming services are getting better at recognizing and blocking VPN’s, but this is still worth trying if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber who is currently out of the country.

