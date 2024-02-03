Chelsea vs Wolves live stream: Can you watch for free?

Chelsea take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Needing a positive result after a big defeat to Liverpool during the week, the Blues are fortunately back home, where they’ve won each of their last four Premier League contests.

In the United States, the match starts tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. As such, there are multiple different ways you can watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Wolves, including several free options.

The Best Way to Watch Chelsea vs Wolves

If you’re looking for a way to watch the match for free, you can find those options just below this. But we’re going to start with Sling TV, which is far and away the cheapest way to watch all of the televised Premier League matches. The “Sling Blue” channel package includes USA Network, while the “News Extra” add-on includes CNBC. Those will run you $46 per month normally, but they are currently on sale for just $15 for your first month.

Combine Sling TV with Peacock Premium, which has all the non-televised and NBC matches, and you have the best way to watch every EPL match this season.

Is There a Free Chelsea vs Wolves Live Stream?

The Fubo “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all include USA Network and all come with a free trial (Fubo’s is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are five). All of these options are more expensive long-term options than Sling, but if you haven’t tried them before, they’re all perfect ways to watch Chelsea vs Wolves for free.

Other Ways to Watch the Chelsea vs Wolves Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV includes USA Network among its 75-plus total channels. It will run you $77 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial, so this is only an option if you’re ready to sign up for a streaming service long-term. But it is a good value if that’s what you want–in addition to the live TV channels, it includes Hulu’s library of movies and shows, plus Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Chelsea vs Wolves Live Stream from Abroad

You can always try a virtual private network (VPN) if you’re a subscriber to one of the aforementioned streaming services but you’re trying to watch the match from outside the United States. A VPN can mask your IP address, letting you stream as if you were still physically located in the US. There are a lot of good options with good VPN deals, but if you’re looking for something fast, easy and risk-free, NordVPN is a fantastic service that also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

