Coventry vs Maidstone live stream: Can you watch for free?

Seeking to become just the second non-League club to ever advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals, Maidstone United will take on Coventry City in a fifth-round matchup today.

A chance to potentially view history is a pretty good excuse to watch this match, which starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know to watch.

Watch Coventry vs Maidstone on ESPN+

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch this one for free in the United States. ESPN+ has exclusive rights to the match, and there’s no free trial currently available.

Nevertheless, for just $11 (that’s the monthly price; you can also get it for a year for $110), you’ll be able to watch Coventry vs Maidstone today, and then you can watch the seven other FA Cup matches over the next two days. Then, for the next week, you can watch any Bundesliga, La Liga or Copa del Rey match you want, or maybe you want to dabble in some Dutch Eredivisie action. You can then switch things up and take in dozens of other live sports or any of ESPN’s hundreds of hours of on-demand content. All-in-all, ESPN+ is a must-have for sports fans, and that’s especially true for soccer fans.

Once signed up, you can then watch Coventry vs Maidstone live via the ESPN app, which is available on most streaming devices, or you can watch on the ESPN website.

Watch Coventry vs Maidstone Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re looking for a way to watch ESPN+ from outside of the United States, you can try a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and lets you stream US-only content as if you were still at home. Some streaming services have gotten better at recognizing and stopping VPN’s, but it’s still worth a shot if you’re wanting to watch the match from abroad.

NordVPN is a good place to start as one of the safest and most reliable VPN’s on the market, plus it offers with a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize any potential risk. You can also peruse our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals available in 2024.

