Everything coming to Disney+ in July 2023

It’s finally July, and summer is in full swing. While the fireworks are lit and the BBQs are busy cooking, Disney+ will do its best to tempt you to stay in instead and watch all of its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in July 2023.

The latest series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, concludes its first season this month, with Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke discovering the dark truth about the Marvel universe. Disney+ subscribers can also watch the latest seasons of Grown-ish, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Raven’s Home.

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in July 2023.

Sunday, July 2

Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack … And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 5

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents 10 futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey, these short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you’ve never seen it before.

Secret Invasion – Episode 3

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together, they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Friday, July 7

Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Wednesday, July 12

Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 4

Friday, July 14

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere

The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, “Gift” is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu’s life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu and directed by Mikiko, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

Wednesday, July 19

Grown-ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Secret Invasion – Episode 5

Wednesday, July 26

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Secret Invasion – Episode 6

Friday, July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere

Mickey takes a stroll down memory lane by watching old home movies, but when he accidentally unleashes hundreds of “Steamboat Willie” Mickeys from the film reel, he and the gang must stop them from wreaking havoc on the town with their old cartoon antics.

