Where to watch Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas for free

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Dolly Parton. The popular country singer and 9 to 5 actress had put her stamp on the holiday long before a certain “elusive chanteuse” pop singer proclaimed herself the “Queen of Christmas.” With movies like Christmas at Dollywood, Coat of Many Colors, and last year’s Emmy-nominated Netflix hit Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, the popular singer has established herself on the small screen as a holiday icon.

This year, she’s back with a new TV movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Packed with good cheer and surprising musical performances, the movie promises to continue the tradition of Dolly’s earlier movies by bringing the holidays to everyone’s home. But where can one watch it and when?

How can you watch it for free?

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will be available for free for anyone who has a TV set, an antenna, and clear reception. The ceremony will be broadcast this year on NBC. Check your local listings for the correct channel.

Where is it streaming?

If you are a cord-cutter or prefer a streaming option, don’t worry! There are plenty of options. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will stream on Peacock. You can watch the event on Peacock by using a new feature that allows you to access your local channels. Or if you wait a day, Premium Plan or Premium Plan Plus members will be able to stream it whenever they want on December 2.

Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the home to popular NBC shows like The Good Place, New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock also has expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming to include Vampire Academy, The Resort, a documentary about wrestler Teddy Hart, and more!

When can you watch it?

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will be broadcast and streamed starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 1. The program is scheduled to last two hours and end around 10 p.m. ET.

Watch Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on NBC

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock, and no credit card is required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier from the streaming service, with access to over 80,000 hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is it worth watching?

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas | First Look | NBC

It looks like a fun time to pass the time and get into the holiday spirit. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas showcases the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

The movie will have musical performances by Miley Cyrus, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Willie Nelson, and … Jimmy Fallon?!? Yes, the late-night talk show host is somehow in this, and singing to boot.

The cast includes SNL alum Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, Tom Everett Scott, and, of course, Dolly Parton herself. The movie runs approximately two hours with ads and will have dance choreography by Emmy-nominated choreographer Kathryn Burns.

