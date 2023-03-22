 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything leaving Netflix in April 2023

Jason Struss
By

Everything must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like Shadow and Bone, You, and That ’90s Show.

In April 2023, Netflix will be losing beloved sitcoms like New Girl and The IT Crowd as well as modern classics like The Road to Perdition with Tom Hanks, Jude Law, a pre-Bond Daniel Craig, and Paul Newman (who was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting performance), and the comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which has an all-star cast featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elisabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson (who sings a cover of Metric’s Black Sheep), and many, many others. Don’t fret as there are plenty of movies and tv shows coming to Netflix in April.

Related Videos

April 3:

What Lies Below

April 7:

Hush

April 9:

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

April 11:

Married at First Sight: Season 10

April 12:

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

April 18:

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

April 20:

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

April 23:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25:

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27:

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

April 28:

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

April 30:

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Related

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Everything coming to Disney+ in April 2023
Peter Pan aims his sword in Peter Pan and Wendy.

Disney+ fans are sure to jump for joy in April 2023 when the streamer debuts numerous new series, original movies, and season finales that are sure to pique the interest of old and new fans alike.

The big premiere this month is Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action remake of the beloved 1953 animated classic Peter Pan. Jude Law takes the reigns as Captain Hook while a cast of newcomers assumes the roles of Peter, Tinkerbell, and the Darling children. Not to be outdone, the third season of The Mandalorian concludes this month, with Din and Grogu facing their biggest challenge yet in the lawless galaxy.

Read more
Netflix is about to release Shadow and Bone season 2 — here’s when you can watch it
shadow and bone season 2 when you can watch netflix show 1

One of 2021's breakout hits was Netflix's Shadow and Bone, a big-budget fantasy series that appealed to fans of the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises. Adapted from Israeli American author Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone young adult novel, the eight-episode series told the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan raised in Ravka who discovers she is a Grisha, which means one who has special abilities. She must eventually combat the ominous threat of Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who is also known as The Darkling.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a bit hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming only the third show on Netflix to remain at #1 in the ratings for 12 straight days. Naturally, a second season was quickly ordered, and last year, production commenced on the highly anticipated follow-up season. Fans know Shadow and Bone season 2 is just around the corner, but when exactly will it be released? And what additional information is out there about the season? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Read more
The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now
Chris Rock performs Tamborine on Netflix.

Spring is in the air and Netflix's stand-up comedy lineup in in bloom. There's plenty to watch this month as the changing season serves as fodder for the generation's top comedians. From new entries to classic sets that have stood the test of time, the streaming service's library has a stand-up comedy special for everyone. And with new movies and shows coming to Netflix all the time, that collection is always growing. We've cut through the weeds on your behalf so you can enjoy the best stand-up comedy available on the streaming service.
So keep your party hat on and settle in with the best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023)
new

Read more