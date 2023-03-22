Everything leaving Netflix in April 2023

Everything must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like Shadow and Bone, You, and That ’90s Show.

In April 2023, Netflix will be losing beloved sitcoms like New Girl and The IT Crowd as well as modern classics like The Road to Perdition with Tom Hanks, Jude Law, a pre-Bond Daniel Craig, and Paul Newman (who was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting performance), and the comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which has an all-star cast featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elisabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson (who sings a cover of Metric’s Black Sheep), and many, many others. Don’t fret as there are plenty of movies and tv shows coming to Netflix in April.

April 3:

What Lies Below

April 7:

Hush

April 9:

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

April 11:

Married at First Sight: Season 10

April 12:

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

April 18:

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

April 20:

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

April 23:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25:

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27:

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

April 28:

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

April 30:

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

