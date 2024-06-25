5 great movies leaving Hulu in June 2024 you have to watch now

The end of the month is coming up fast, and Hulu subscribers need to start making their viewing plans now. This streaming service may have the best movies in the Disney media empire, but it can’t hold them forever. Some of these films are also on loan from other studios, so we can’t guarantee that they’ll ever be coming back to Hulu in the future.

You may notice that our selections for the five great movies leaving Hulu in June 2024 that you have to watch now are very action heavy. That’s because most of the films leaving Hulu on June 30 are action oriented. We just picked the best of the bunch, as well as a comedy movie for a change of pace. But it’s hard to go wrong with our choices, several of which were blockbusters when they played in theaters.

The Batman (2022)

Robert Pattinson had some big shoes to fill when he took over the title role in The Batman. After all, it’s hard to follow Christian Bale and Ben Affleck as one of the most iconic superheroes of all-time. Director and screenwriter Matt Reeves gave his new Dark Knight a fresh start that completely reboots Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) and his supporting cast.

The story picks up in Batman’s second year as a vigilante. And while Bruce has made an alliance with Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), the rest of the Gotham City Police Department isn’t sure what to make of his costumed alter ego. Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the rest of Gotham’s crime families still rule Gotham.

However, Riddler (Paul Dano) is taking down the corrupt while exposing Gotham’s darkest secrets, and he doesn’t care how many people he’ll kill along the way. Batman could be the hero that Gotham needs to stop Riddler, if he can find it within himself to be more than just an instrument of revenge.

Watch The Batman on Hulu.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard with a Vengeance was a summer movie nearly three decades ago, and it’s really easy to feel for John McClane (Bruce Willis) and Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) as they face danger in New York City on a sweltering summer day. Simon (Jeremy Irons) has a grudge against John, and he’s forcing him to play a lethal game of Simon Says with severe consequences for innocent people if he refuses.

Zeus is just an ordinary storeowner who saved John’s life, which gets him forced to play the game as well. There’s more to Simon’s agenda than he’s letting on, but John and Zeus have their hands full trying to survive his challenges. As Die Hard films go, this is the second-best of the entire series.

Watch Die Hard with a Vengeance on Hulu.

300 (2007)

If there was ever a right time to share your best Gerard Butler impression and scream “This is Sparta!” at the top of your lungs, then it should be while watching 300. Zack Snyder’s second film is based upon the 300 comic book by Frank Miller, which was in turn inspired by the Battle of Thermopylae that took place in 480 BC. History remembers that battle for a small group of Spartan soldiers who managed to hold the Persian army at bay despite being vastly outnumbered.

Butler plays Leonidas, the king of Sparta and husband to Queen Gorgo, as portrayed by a pre-Game of Thrones Lena Headey. When the Persian army prepares to invade Greece, Leonidas finds few supporters who are willing to take up arms beside him. In fact, Leonidas has to defy the ruling powers of his country just to slow down the Persian advance. And although the Spartans’ location gives them a tactical advantage, even they can’t fight an overwhelming enemy force forever.

Watch 300 on Hulu.

Joker (2019)

For a would-be comedian, Arthur Dent (Joaquin Phoenix) isn’t a very funny guy. In fact, there are surprisingly few laughs in Joker, which makes Arthur keenly aware of his mental illness, but ultimately unable to do anything about it. Only a few allusions to the larger Batman mythology are shown in the film, including the Wayne family. But rather than follow comic book canon, the movie turns Joker’s origin story into a semi-remake of The King of Comedy.

Fittingly, The King of Comedy star Robert De Niro has a supporting role in this movie as Murray Franklin, a talk show host who is admired by Arthur. But as Arthur gives in to his inner demons, his admiration for Murray gives way to his darker impulses as a villain is born.

Watch Joker on Hulu.

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)

To close out the month on a laugh, we’re going with the first of the two Anchorman movies, both of which are exiting Hulu on June 3o. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy introduces Will Ferrell as the title character, a newsman at a San Diego TV station in the ’70s. Ron and his team, Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), and Champion “Champ” Kind (David Koechner), rule the local airwaves… until Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate).

Although Ron is very attracted to Veronica, he’s also threatened by her increasingly prominent status as a co-anchor on his show. As their mutual animosity grows, Ron can’t count on his bizarre charm to keep him out of trouble when Veronica’s revenge goes too far.

Watch Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy on Hulu.

