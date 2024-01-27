 Skip to main content
Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

Meeting for the first time in the FA Cup since 1961, Fulham will host Newcastle in a fourth-round matchup at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Magpies got the best of Fulham in a 3-0 trouncing back in December, but they’ve lost four Premier League fixtures in a row, and Fulham has proven difficult to beat at home, setting this one up as a compelling battle.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:00 p.m. ET. It’s not on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, which includes every single FA Cup match. There’s no free trial, but it’s simple and fast to sign up and watch Fulham vs Newcastle live.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle on ESPN+

If you’re looking for a free live stream of Fulham vs Newcastle in the US, that’s unfortunately off the table since ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial. But while ESPN+ by itself is $11 per month, you can essentially get two months free if you prepay for a year at $110. Or, you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ ($8 per month) and Hulu ($8 per month) for just $15 per month, which means that you’re saving ($12) as much as ESPN+ costs ($11) each month.

ESPN+ will pay for itself quickly, too, as it includes dozens of live sports that you won’t be able to watch anywhere else, including FA Cup, Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey and other international soccer, plus original shows and every 30-for-30 documentary in existence.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Fulham vs Newcastle live on the ESPN app or website.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle Live Stream from Abroad

ESPN+ is US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can be used as a workaround. VPN’s hide the location of your network, allowing you to stream US-only content even if you’re traveling outside of the country. There’s no shortage of good VPN’s with money-saving deals, but NordVPN is easily one of the best on the market, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

