Netflix captured lightning in a bottle with GLOW, its unexpectedly successful series inspired by the 1980s women’s wrestling show Gorgeous Ladies of Wresting. The series is about to kick off its third season on the streaming service, and the first trailer for season 3 of GLOW has finally arrived.

After building up both the show and its roster of colorful wrestlers across the first two seasons, the third season sends everyone off to Las Vegas where they will deal with the perils of success and all of the expensive distractions the city offers.

Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie reprise their roles as former friends Debbie and Ruth, respectively, who each have their own set of problems that manifest during the wrestling show’s Las Vegas run. Marc Maron also returns as the dour show director and co-producer Sam, along with Chris Lowell as charismatic creator and producer “Bash” Howard.

Along with the aforementioned returning cast members, Geena Davis joins GLOW in its third season as a Las Vegas casino owner who might not have the wrestlers’ best interests in mind.

“As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality,” according to ot the synopsis for the third season, “and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

The ensemble cast is filled out by Sydelle Noel as Cherry, Britney Young as Carmen, Britt Baron as Justine, Kate Nash as Rhonda, Gayle Rankin as Sheila, Kia Stevens as Tammé, and Jackie Tohn as Melanie. The series has also featured cameos from various professional wrestlers, and several past and present wrestlers have served as consultants on the show.

Over the course of its first two seasons, GLOW was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning twice for its production design and stunt coordination. It was also nominated for seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning once for its stunt ensemble. The series continues to be one of the highest-rated original comedy series on Netflix, with 95% positive reviews from professional critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the series was renewed on August 20, 2018, for a third season. Season 3 of GLOW is scheduled to debut August 9 on Netflix.