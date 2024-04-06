Inter Miami vs Colorado live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With just one win in their last four matches, Inter Miami welcome the Colorado Rapids to Chase Stadium today. Both teams currently sit seventh in their respective conferences on a points-per-match basis, setting this one up as a fairly intriguing early-season matchup.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the United States and Canada. Here’s what you need to know about the streaming service, and how to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado.

Watch Inter Miami vs Colorado on MLS Season Pass

With this one streaming exclusively on MLS Season Pass, which doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s unfortunately no way to watch the game completely free. Still, though, if you’re here looking to watch a random early-season match in April, then you’re probably a big enough MLS fan that getting Season Pass makes a lot of sense.

Season Pass costs $15 per month or $99 for the season, while those prices drop to $13 or $79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber. Considering you get every single MLS game (with no blackouts at all), as well as Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro action, that’s a pretty strong value.

Once you’ve signed up for MLS Season Pass, you can watch a live stream of Inter Miami vs Colorado on the Apple TV app or website. It will be available in both English and Spanish.

Watch Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Stream from Abroad

MLS Season Pass is only available to those who live in the United States or Canada. Even if you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be blocked even if you’re just traveling outside of one of those countries.

However, a virtual private network (VPN) is a potential workaround if you’re facing that problem. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server in another country. This makes it look like you’re physically located in that country, thus allowing you to bypass any restrictions that you would otherwise encounter.

We would go with NordVPN, which is safe, reliable and works with Season Pass. But if you’re in the market for some other options, you can also check out our guides to the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

