Inter Miami vs Orlando City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Inter Miami and Orlando City meet for a Florida Derby today at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi helped Miami capture four points in their first two matches of the season last week, while Orlando is still looking for their first goal of the year after a 0-0 draw against Montreal in the opener.

Like all other MLS games, this one (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will stream live on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. But unlike the others, Inter Miami vs Orlando City will also be televised on Fox, which gives us several free live stream options.

Is There a Free Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Stream?

If you simply want to watch this match for free, and you’re not concerned about watching many other MLS games this season, then Fubo is a great option. The Fubo “Pro” plan, which comes with a free seven-day trial, includes Fox and Fox Sports 1. There will typically be about one MLS game per week on either of these channels, including this one, which is on Fox. In the same vein, you can also go with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1. Their free trials are each five days long.

Of course, if you plan on watching anything more than just one random televised match per week, then you’ll want to go with MLS Season Pass, which will have every single game of the season with no local or nationally-televised-induced blackouts. There’s no free trial for this option (there are usually a couple free games every week, but this isn’t one of those), and it will run you $15 per month or $99 for the season ($13 and $79, respectively, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber). Again, though, if you want to watch Inter Miami or Orlando City throughout the season, or you just enjoy MLS in general, then it’s well worth the price.

If you sign up for MLS Season Pass, you can watch a live stream of Inter Miami vs Orlando City on the Apple TV website or app, which is available on most streaming devices.

How to Watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address/location, allowing you to access content that is normally restricted to specific countries. So, even if you’re outside the United States and Canada, you can use a VPN to watch the match through MLS Season Pass.

There are lots of great VPN’s out there, as you can see in our rundown of the best VPN services. But if we were to choose only one, NordVPN would be our choice. It’s safe, fast, connects to all of your devices and even has a Google Chrome extension. Plus, if you find out that you don’t like it after signing up, you can get your money back within the first 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations