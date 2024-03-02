 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter Miami vs Orlando City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Inter Miami and Orlando City meet for a Florida Derby today at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi helped Miami capture four points in their first two matches of the season last week, while Orlando is still looking for their first goal of the year after a 0-0 draw against Montreal in the opener.

Like all other MLS games, this one (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will stream live on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. But unlike the others, Inter Miami vs Orlando City will also be televised on Fox, which gives us several free live stream options.

Is There a Free Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

If you simply want to watch this match for free, and you’re not concerned about watching many other MLS games this season, then Fubo is a great option. The Fubo “Pro” plan, which comes with a free seven-day trial, includes Fox and Fox Sports 1. There will typically be about one MLS game per week on either of these channels, including this one, which is on Fox. In the same vein, you can also go with YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1. Their free trials are each five days long.

Related

Of course, if you plan on watching anything more than just one random televised match per week, then you’ll want to go with MLS Season Pass, which will have every single game of the season with no local or nationally-televised-induced blackouts. There’s no free trial for this option (there are usually a couple free games every week, but this isn’t one of those), and it will run you $15 per month or $99 for the season ($13 and $79, respectively, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber). Again, though, if you want to watch Inter Miami or Orlando City throughout the season, or you just enjoy MLS in general, then it’s well worth the price.

If you sign up for MLS Season Pass, you can watch a live stream of Inter Miami vs Orlando City on the Apple TV website or app, which is available on most streaming devices.

How to Watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address/location, allowing you to access content that is normally restricted to specific countries. So, even if you’re outside the United States and Canada, you can use a VPN to watch the match through MLS Season Pass.

There are lots of great VPN’s out there, as you can see in our rundown of the best VPN services. But if we were to choose only one, NordVPN would be our choice. It’s safe, fast, connects to all of your devices and even has a Google Chrome extension. Plus, if you find out that you don’t like it after signing up, you can get your money back within the first 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Inter vs Atalanta live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Winners of seven straight league matches and 10 in a row across all competition, sizzling-hot Inter return home to take on Atalanta in Serie A action today. Simone Inzaghi's club looks unstoppable at the moment, but Atalanta haven't lost since December and present a very compelling matchup.

The match is starting soon, at 2:45 p.m. ET today, and will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. But even with that exclusivity, there are actually still plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free.
Is There a Free Inter vs Atalanta Live Stream?

Read more
Chelsea vs Leeds live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

For the first time since the 1970 final, Chelsea and Leeds United will meet in the FA Cup. This one will be for a spot in the quarterfinals and take place at Stamford Bridge, where Leeds haven't beaten the Blues since May of 1999.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match, it's about to start, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds.
Watch Chelsea vs Leeds on ESPN+

Read more
Luton Town vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Manchester City continue their quest to raise the FA Cup trophy for a second year in a row when they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in a Round 5 fixture today. These sides met here in December in what turned out to be an entertaining match, with City tallying two second-half goals to capture the 2-1 victory.

If you want to watch the match in the United States, it will stream exclusively on ESPN+ starting in one hour, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City and the rest of the FA Cup matches this week.
Watch Luton Town vs Man City on ESPN+

Read more