Inter vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

A title-deciding match in February may not be totally possible, but Inter vs Juventus today is about as close as it gets. The Nerazzurri currently sit one point clear of Juve with a match in hand, and with the way both sides are playing (neither have lost since amazingly both falling to 15th-place Sassuolo in September), a win here would be a massive boost towards either team’s title chances.

You aren’t going to want to miss this one. If you live in the US, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. That actually gives us two different free live stream options for Inter vs Juventus. Here’s how that’s the case:

Is There a Free Inter vs Juventus Live Stream?

All 380 Serie A matches will stream live (all in English, with Italian broadcasts available for select matches) on Paramount+, making it a must-have streaming service for all Serie A fans. It will run you $6 per month (or $60 for a year), but if you simply want to watch Inter vs Juve for free, don’t fret. You get a free seven-day free trial when signing up, so you can watch the match and then cancel without having to pay anything.

If you’ve already used your Paramount+ free trial, you can also sign up for Paramount+ via Amazon Channels. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to do it this way, but Prime comes with a free 30-day trial, while the Paramount+ Channel comes with a free seven-day trial. This is the exact same thing as the regular Paramount+ option (same price, some content), only you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than Paramount’s.

Watch Inter vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

While Paramount+ itself isn’t restricted to the United States, the Serie A broadcast on Paramount+ are US-only. That means that if you’re out of the country, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and allows you to access US-only sites even if you’re physically somewhere else. You can take a look at the best VPN deals right now, but we recommend NordVPN. It’s simple, fast and has a dedicated Chrome extension. If you’re unsure, know that it does come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk involved when signing up.

