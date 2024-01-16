 Skip to main content
Jets vs Islanders live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Noah McGraw
By

The New York Islanders are struggling, and they’re about to face off against a stellar team in the Winnipeg Jets. The Wild shut out the Islanders yesterday, but the Jets were also shut out by the Flyers this past weekend. Odds favor the Jets pretty handily, but anything can happen.

The Jets vs Islanders game starts in an hour, at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are several ways to watch it. Below we’ve picked out our favorite choice, and a second choice that could be completely free.

Watch the Jets vs Islanders live stream on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the perfect streaming platform for hockey. It hosts a ton of out-of-network hockey games, meaning you don’t have to live in the local area of either team to watch them. ESPN+ is also one of the cheaper live TV streaming services, at just $11 per month or $110 for a full year. You can also purchase a subscription as part of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and Hulu as well as ESPN+, and only costs $15 per month. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but keep reading for a free option for watching this game.

Watch the Jets vs Islanders live stream on FuboTV 

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

This game isn’t just on ESPN+, it’s also on the local channel MSG Sportsnet, which is available on Fubo. Fubo is a fantastic option for completely replacing your cable subscription, as it has hundreds of live TV channels. Better yet, there is a Fubo free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game without spending a dime (as long as you’ve never had a Fubo subscription before). Once your free trial is over, Fubo costs $80 per month.

Watch the Jets vs Islanders live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re not in the U.S., NHL hockey might be tough to watch. Fortunately there is an easy and cheap workaround. With one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can trick you computer into thinking it’s in whatever country you want. From there you just stream the game like a local. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

