Juventus vs Atalanta live stream: Can you watch for free?

Having picked up just five points across their last six league matches, Juventus look to turn things around against a similarly struggling Atalanta squad today. While the recent stretch has essentially removed Juve from Serie A title contention, they still have work to do to claim a Champions League spot, especially against an Atalanta side that will be motivated to climb back into the Top 4.

This should be a fantastic match, and if you want to watch in the United States, it starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+. But though it’s exclusive to Paramount+, there are actually three different ways you can watch a free live stream. We’ll explain.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

If you’ve never subscribed to Paramount+ before, or if you sign up using a new email address and credit card, you can watch for free for seven days before it jumps up to $6 per month or $60 for a year. Paramount+ includes every single Serie A match in both English and Italian, so this is the easiest way to watch Juventus vs Atalanta at zero cost.

No worries if you’ve already used your Paramount+ free trial, though, because there are two other ways–with two separate free trials–to get the streaming service.

First, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial), you can get Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Channels. It comes with a free seven-day trial, and once signed up, you’ll watch the match via the Prime website or app.

You can also get Paramount+ through DirecTV Stream. This is going to be a much more expensive long-term option since DirecTV Stream comes with 70-plus live TV channels (or much more depending on the package) and is intended to be a cable-replacement option. But it does come with a free five-day trial, and you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for that free trial. You can then watch the game on the Paramount+ website or app by signing in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

In order to watch Juventus vs Atalanta via one of the aforementioned streaming services, you’ll need to either be in the United States or have a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address and tricks your network into thinking you’re still in the US even if you’re physically outside of the country.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there to choose from, and you can check out our list of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals available right now. Our recommendation, though, would be NordVPN. It’s one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s, and it works with Paramount+, Prime and DirecTV Stream, making it the perfect option to watch the game from abroad.

