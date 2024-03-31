 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Brighton live stream: Can you watch for free?

As the impossibly tight three-team race for the Premier League title enters its final 10-game stretch, Liverpool look to keep pace when they take on eighth-place Brighton at Anfield today.

The match starts at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. Fortunately, that means you have a bevy of different options for watching a live stream of the match, including several that are free.

The Best Way to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

We’ll start with a non-free option because Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” channel package is currently on sale for just $20 for your first month. It will jump up to $40 per month afterwards, but even that is still by far the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes USA Network.

As such, if you want to watch every Premier League game over the next two months, the cheapest way to do that is by getting both Sling TV and Peacock. The latter gives you every game that isn’t televised on USA and costs just $6 per month. So, they’ll run you $26 combined for your first month and $46 after that, which is still cheaper than any other streaming service by itself.

Is There a Free Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re just interested in watching this particular match at no cost, Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above) all include USA Network, and they all come with a free trial. Fubo will let you watch for free for a week, while the DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV free trials are each five days.

Moreover, all of these also include NBC (live in most markets), which will have today’s massive Man City vs Arsenal showdown.

Other Ways to Watch the Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can also watch a live stream of the game via Hulu + Live TV, which includes USA Network in its main channel package. Of course, this option doesn’t include a free trial, and it’s $77 per month, but if you’re looking for a long-term option, this is another one worth considering, as it also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can get you access to any of the previously mentioned streaming services from outside of the United States. VPN’s mask your IP address and then connect your computer, phone or streaming device to a digital server in the US. This lets you access US-only content that would otherwise be blocked in your current location.

We would recommend starting with NordVPN, which is easily one of the best VPN services available. There’s no free trial, but you can still try it out risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee.

