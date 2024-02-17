Man City vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

Manchester City look to remain atop the Premier League race when they host Chelsea today. The Blues sit 10th in the league, but they enter in solid form after a pair of 3-1 victories over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both NBC and Peacock in the United States. That gives us a variety of different live stream options, including several ways you can watch Man City vs Chelsea online for free.

Is There a Free Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream?

Since the match is being televised on NBC, there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Chelsea for free. If you’re ultimately going to use a free trial and then cancel, you can go with any of the following options, but we would try out Fubo‘ seven-day free trial first because it not only includes NBC live in the most markets, but it also has Man City vs Chelsea (and tomorrow’s Luton Town vs Man United match) available in 4K.

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, you can also try out YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. Both include NBC and come with a free five-day trial, but YouTube TV does give you a free 20-minute preview before needing to sign up if you want to check that out first.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea on Peacock

If you aren’t as concerned about a free trial and you just want to watch as much Premier League soccer for as cheap as possible, then Peacock is the way to go here. While there’s no free trial, Peacock Premium costs just $6 per month (or $60 for the year) and includes every Premier League match that is either not televised or on NBC, such as today’s Man City vs Chelsea fixture. It also includes replays of every match, as well as “Goal Rush,” the Premier League whip-around show that is exclusive to Peacock.

How to Watch the Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) provides safety and security online by hiding your IP address and location. It also comes in handy for streaming US-only sites even when you’re abroad, since you can connect to a US server and bypass some of those geo-blocks.

There are a seemingly endless number of VPN’s that you can choose from, and we’ve narrowed it down by finding best VPN deals, but if you simply want something quick and easy, NordVPN is the way to go. It’s fast, reliable and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

